HUMBOLDT – Since all conscientious Humboldters are sheltering in place and looking for something to do, area resdent Paul Proctor and her sisters have come up with a music playlist relevant to our time:

Paula and Her Sisters' Sequestered Shelter-In-Place Set List

All By Myself

Only The Lonely

Alone Again, Naturally

I’m Just A Lonely Boy

How Long Has This Been Going On

We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

O SOLO Mio

In My Room

Who’s Zoomin’ Who

I Will Survive

Shake Me, Wake Me

Don’t Stop Thinkin’ About Tomorrow

The End Of The World As We Know It

Life During Wartime

Wipe Out

The Sound of Silence

That’s What Friends Are For

Behind Closed Doors

Gimme Shelter

Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide

Time Is On My Side

Shattered

Looking For Clues

I Wanna Be Sedated

I Hear You Knockin’ But You Can’t Come In

Help!

Too Much Time

On My Hands

You Ain’t Going

Nowhere

I Wanna Hold

Your Hand

Come A Little Bit Closer

Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

Fever

8 Days a Week

I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair

Stop! In the Name of Love

Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town

Don’t Stand So Close to Me

Something Stupid

A Kind of Hush

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Blowin’ in the Wind

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Crying Time

How’s the World Treating you

Worried Man Blues

Walkin’ the Dog

Teach Your Children Well (how to wash their hands)

Stuck In Lodi

Mad World

Say NO to This

Stayin’ Alive

Helpless

I Won’t Give Up

The Bug

Without You

Why Don’t We Do it in The Road

Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again

That Lonesome Road

Someday Soon

Desperado

No One is Alone

As Time Goes By

