Paula Proctor
Special to the Union
HUMBOLDT – Since all conscientious Humboldters are sheltering in place and looking for something to do, area resdent Paul Proctor and her sisters have come up with a music playlist relevant to our time:
Paula and Her Sisters' Sequestered Shelter-In-Place Set List
All By Myself
Only The Lonely
Alone Again, Naturally
I’m Just A Lonely Boy
How Long Has This Been Going On
We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
In My Room
Who’s Zoomin’ Who
I Will Survive
Shake Me, Wake Me
Don’t Stop Thinkin’ About Tomorrow
The End Of The World As We Know It
Life During Wartime
Wipe Out
The Sound of Silence
That’s What Friends Are For
Behind Closed Doors
Gimme Shelter
Nowhere To Run, Nowhere To Hide
Time Is On My Side
Looking For Clues
I Wanna Be Sedated
I Hear You Knockin’ But You Can’t Come In
Help!
Too Much Time
On My Hands
You Ain’t Going
Nowhere
I Wanna Hold
Your Hand
Come A Little Bit Closer
Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
Fever
8 Days a Week
Time Is On My Side
I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair
Stop! In the Name of Love
Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town
Don’t Stand So Close to Me
Something Stupid
A Kind of Hush
Ain’t Misbehavin’
Blowin’ in the Wind
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
Crying Time
How’s the World Treating you
Worried Man Blues
Walkin’ the Dog
Teach Your Children Well (how to wash their hands)
Mad World
Say NO to This
Stayin’ Alive
Helpless
I Won’t Give Up
The Bug
Without You
Why Don’t We Do it in The Road
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
That Lonesome Road
Someday Soon
Desperado
No One is Alone
As Time Goes By
Don’t Stand So Close To Me