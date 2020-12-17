Patti Stammer: Pandemic 2020, month 9

First: It costs me hundred dollars, grazing in the grocery store or Dollar Tree every time I go there, and I don’t need a thing.

I added up all the expenditures for every month. Other than $250 to get my truck running, not much damage to my pocketbook.

Financially I seem to be able to live within my means and not go crazy on Amazon because I’m bored. Plus, last month I got a $400 check from PG&E for generating more power than I use. I’ve always said if I ever got a dime from PG&E, I’d eat my socks. My solar panels may have me washing down socks with a big bottle of wine. I’ve got lots of socks and lots of wine… not worried.

Second: There is a pandemic of epic proportions in addition to COVID-stupidity. Normally sane or semi-sane people are fighting to get into stores because it’s their constitutional right not to wear a mask. Boo-hooing because they need a manicure and a haircut.

Carrying signs and guns and thinking herd immunity means getting dirty. And then there are the anti-vaxxers. You’d think we were in the Deep South. I can say this with impunity because my people are southern… Texas to Tennessee. The division in the country feels like a prelude to another civil war, blaming government for trying to keep people safe, trouncing on constitutional rights and whatever else is happening. This according to a portion of the population who think the pandemic is a hoax. Science is getting stomped to death by this conflicting era of “alternative facts”. People are dying… dead doesn’t care who you voted for now or in the future.

Third: No sun and too much wind. Grass keeps growing, too wet to mow, weeds are knee-high and too cold to go out there for more than a few minutes. The pollen count is extreme, 15 mph wind blew all the blooms off the flowers and trees. I stay inside and dart out at the faintest hint of calm and sun...no matter how pale or fleeting. Humboldt is green and gorgeous. I need sun… but nowhere to go to get it.

Finally: I’m ditching years lousy old photos stored because I’ve been lazy to sort, writing like a mad fool, trying to amuse myself and not irritate anyone, hiding my crazed rants about seniors being dumped on the trash heap along with decades old technology, and collecting coins to help them get connected. I’m watching anything on TV that isn’t strange, depressing, apocalyptic, political, or boring. Obviously, my screen time is limited. I’m glad the Hallmark Channel isn’t available. I’d never get out of bed. Sometimes wallowing with trashy movies will fix more than you realize. PBS and pod casts are saving my life and refreshing my dwindling grey matter. Be kind to each other, even if you’re forced to shut up.

Still collecting coins, so call me at (707) 845-2817 and I'll come pick up any you'd like to donate to the Senior Center.
















