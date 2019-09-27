Patti Stammer: New classes and activities at the McK Senior Center

This week: don’t forget… new classes and activities beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2.

McKinleyville Senior Center, Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. McK. (707) 839-0191 for details.

• Yoga for Seniors starts Wednesday, Oct 2, 11 a.m. to noon Monday/Wednesday – no cost

• Line Dancing starts Wednesday, Oct 2 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Wednesdays – no cost

• 10-week Ink People Art classes Mondays Oct 7 through Dec 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. – Fee

• Olli – Origami on four Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2 to 4 p.m. - Fee

• Olli – Celebrate Life: Dia de Los Muertos and Art on Saturday, Oct 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Fee

Pick up a schedule of daily activities at the center, check the Senior News or look for us in the Mad River Union for weekly updates.

Have an event to list? Contact Patti at (707) 845-2817 or email [email protected].















