Patti Stammer: McKinleyville Senior Center news

This week: News from the Senior Center. We’re here… waiting for you!

Beginning in October, new ongoing activities and three new classes at the Senior Center, located in Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. McKinleyvile. Call (707) 839-0191 for details.

• Yoga for Seniors Starts Oct 2, 11 a.m. to noon Monday/Wednesday, no cost

• Line Dancing Starts Oct 2nd 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesdays, no cost.

• 10-week Ink People Art classes Mondays Oct 7 through Dec 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m., fee.

• Olli – Origami on four Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2 to 4 p.m. Fee.

• Olli – Celebrate Life: Dia de Los Muertos and Art Saturday, Oct 5, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Fee.

Please pick up a schedule of daily activities at the center, check the Senior News or look for us in the Mad River Union for weekly updates.

Do you have an event to list? Contact Patti at (707) 845-2817 or email [email protected].