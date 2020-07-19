Parolee held on attempted murder charge

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

On Friday, July 17 at about 9:40 p.m., Officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Carlson Park Way in the Valley West area of the city on the report of a male stabbing victim at that location.

Upon the arrival of officers within minutes of the call, the victim was located and observed to have been stabbed in the neck. Officers began immediate lifesaving efforts until the arrival of ambulance staff, who took over care of the victim. He was taken to Mad River Community Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for the injury. The victim survived and is currently in stable condition.

During the subsequent investigation, the suspect in the matter was identified as Jerry Mitchell Odom Jr. (age 34). Odom is currently on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

On Sunday, July 19, Odom voluntarily turned himself in to officers and he was taken into custody without incident.

Odom was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked for PC 664/187 - Attempted Murder and PC 3000.08(c) - Parole Hold.
















