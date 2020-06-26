Pandemic Poem

By Shoshanna, June 20, 2020

March took our lives and blew them away

When a pandemic hit and settled in to stay.

Even in Humboldt we can not seem to escape.

As our economy crumbles and in creativity we scrape.

From festivals to sports and from music to art

Corona-cancellations have broken our heart.

As each event falls and we sadly cross it out

It’s so hard not to grumble, to yell, or to pout.

We have to wear masks as we go about town,

And though they are stuffy we keep the complaints down.

We visit farmers market but must stay out of the tree,

Can’t play on the grass, see friends and feel free.

We can’t even hug or kiss you good-bye

And the littlest people don’t even know why.

While we hope that our lives will return in the fall,

Right now it feels Covid has stolen it all.

But some are creative and really each day

Reach out and inspire… they do find a way.

We are finishing old projects and cleaning out rooms,

Connecting with friends in our yards, streets and Zooms.

While devices suck us in and seem to rob us of air

Gardens are blooming everywhere with flourish and flair.

Distance learning is done, at least for this year,

It’s the first day of summer and time for some cheer!

I thank the oysters for today giving me a voice

And invite you to be positive and try to make a choice

To blow bubbles, fly a kite and run wild and free

And to smile and talk to everyone… to you and to me.

Look for ways to help locally and hope that this ends

We’re all in this together… let’s make some new friends.

In a world that feels daunting and too much to bear,

Open your eyes, take a walk, go out for fresh air.

Check in with neighbors, have a nice chat,

Think small and think local, as home is where its at.

Love to all















