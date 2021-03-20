‘Palpable change’ seen in COVID pandemic

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​Humboldt County’s public health officer has told the Board of Supervisors that COVID-19 case rates have stabilized and pandemic recovery is in sight.

​Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman’s March 9 update to the board was guardedly optimistic. He said recent county COVID-19 case rates have ranged from six to 10 cases per 100,000 people, down from January’s peak of 26 per 100,000.

​The county remains in the state’s red or substantial risk tier, a level down from the most restrictive purple or widespread risk tier that the county once had.

​Hoffman said maintaining the red tier level of restrictions is appropriate given the controlled case rates and there will be pushback if the state re-assigns the higher risk level.

​“We really feel strongly that it’s important that our businesses, our restaurants, our schools, our sports that all trying to reopen can do so and remain in this opening phase without disruption,” he continued.

Returning to the higher risk tier will be supported if case rates rise sharply, Hoffman said, but “that is not the case, we definitely feel that things are stable and we don’t want to have our county yo-yo back and forth between tiers when things do seem stable.”

Hospitalizations had ticked up throughout the winter and the region’s ICU bed capacity was an issue. But Hoffman said it’s one that isn’t relevant now, saying the county’s hospitalization rate is “much lower than it had been during the surge just over a month ago.”

Local hospitalizations were as high as 15 per day then and Hoffman said they’re now down to single digits with “many days without new hospitalizations over the course of the last week.”

He described regional ICU capacity monitoring as “a bit of a thing of the past” and it has “much less relevance now.”

The recent trends “give us security that we’re on the road to recovery after what was a very difficult winter,” Hoffman told supervisors.

But coronavirus case rates have surged, dipped and resurged throughout the pandemic and nationwide case rates have plateaued at a relatively high level.

Last month, Hoffman warned of an upcoming and potentially “even bigger” surge driven by the increasing prevalence of more robust coronavirus variants.

There was no mention of that in the update and Hoffman’s tone was upbeat.

“It feels like we’re really at a point of palpable change in this pandemic,” he said.

Vaccinations and lesser case rates suggest a “return to normalcy,” he continued, although “each small gain is tenuous and can be fraught with complications.”

Ultimately Hoffman described recovery as “fragile” and vouched for “patience as we unwind this very difficult situation we’ve been in for the past year.”

He said continuing to wear facial coverings, distancing and avoiding inter-household gatherings all remain essential to controlling COVID-19.

Hoffman’s update also covered COVID-19 testing, which “remains important” and is rebounding after a period of reduction.

Vaccination continues to progress, with 28 percent of the county’s eligible residents having gotten at least one dose.

And appointments are being made for the next eligibility category, residents ages 65 and older, food and agriculture workers and people with health issues.

The imminent allocations of a new single-shot vaccine from the Johnson & Johnson corporation is a significant development, especially for rural counties like Humboldt.

The single-dose format will be “very helpful when we’re looking at rural populations who are having trouble coming into clinics and also with persons experiencing homelessness in shelters,” said Lindsey Mendez of the county’s Vaccine Task Force in a March 11 media availability video.

On March 10, the county announced that more than 35,000 vaccine shots have been given and 9.15 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Another eight percent have gotten an initial vaccine dose.

About 41 percent of residents ages 75 and older are fully vaccinated.

While infection rates have levelled, disease is still spreading. Last week’s new COVID-19 case tally was 84, bringing the county’s total to 3,349. There was only one new hospitalization and there was one death, of an elderly resident.

Total hospitalizations and deaths were at 134 and 34 respectively.

Although some health experts advise against loosening restrictions at this point, the state is doing just that. Beginning April 1, outdoor group events and performances will be allowed with limited numbers of attendees.

And on March 13, loosened restrictions on bars and wineries took effect, allowing those businesses to reopen for outdoor operation.















