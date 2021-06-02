Paddle Out for Justice Sunday morning on peninsula

Mad River Union

SAMOA PENINSULA – On Sunday, June 6,a coalition of local surfers is coordinating the 2nd Annual Paddle Out for Justice. This event aims to raise awareness, remember lives lost, and raise money for six local organizations led by and for People of Color.

Attendees should bring non-motorized watercraft to Twaya’t, the Wiyot place name for the North Jetty area at the end of the Samoa Peninsula, at the BLM breakwater just south of the Coast Guard Station. Arrive at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start.

Paddle outs have roots in Native Hawaiian culture - they have become a part of surf culture throughout the world over the last 100 years. The central themes are about honoring people who have passed and coming together as a community in support and solidarity.

With this paddle out, organizers are hoping to:

• Make visible the injustices faced by Black and Brown people in our communities and nation

• Raise $5000 to be split among Black Humboldt, Centro del Pueblo, Eureka NAACP, Humboldt Asian Pacific Islanders (HAPI) for Solidarity, Native Women’s Collective,and Two Feathers Native American Family Services

• Ask the predominantly white surf community to take action and get involved

Organizers are asking people to bring cash donations to the event, or to donate to GoFundMe. There is also hosting a silent auction at (https://www.32auctions.com/paddleoutforjustice2021) with amazing items, including a hand-shaped surfboard painted by a local artist, a night at the Scotia Inn, a massage, artwork, bike tune up, nautical-themed baby quilt, ocean-themed door mat, kayak tour, Humboldt Distillery goods, and more! More info on Instagram @paddleoutforjustice.

Everyone is welcome - people who don’t want to paddle out can show their support from the beach. All non-motorized watercraft (surfboards, kayaks, canoes, etc.) are welcome to paddle out. For safety reasons, they wil be paddling out in the bay, not in the ocean.

Wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Bring your own food and water and pack out your trash.

[email protected]







































































