Pacific Outfitters Arcata closing, HSU Bookstore moving in

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Today, Pacific Outfitters owner Aaron Ostrom announced the closure of the store's Arcata branch.

Said Ostrom, "Almost 20 years ago I left the hotel and grocery industry to start working for my pops at the Arcata location, back when it was the New Outdoor Store on the Plaza. Sad to see Arcata close for good, but at the same time we (Pacific Outfitters) will be growing and expanding in other ways. Stay tuned..."

That announcement was followed quickly by one from Humboldt State University, announcing the migration of the HSU Bookstore to Pacific Outfitters' former G Street location.

The HSU news release:

HSU Bookstore Moving to Downtown Arcata

The Humboldt State University Bookstore—which sells apparel, gifts, and other merchandise along with textbooks—is moving to the former Pacific Outfitters building, just off the Plaza on G Street. The store is expected to open in its new location by July 1.

The move is a big win for the University and the community. Its new location will provide numerous benefits that students, community members, and visitors have been asking for.

HSU has been working with the community to find ways for students, many of whom travel from more urban areas, to connect with and feel welcome in the community. The new Bookstore location will help. With HSU goods, and the ability to hold student and community-centered events like guest lectures and mixers, students will have a welcoming space in the heart of Arcata.

The new Bookstore will have a small coffee and tea lounge for customers to enjoy while shopping. It will also provide easy access to parking for shoppers, especially tourists, prospective students, and families visiting from out of the area.

The Couxp food truck will continue food service in the parking lot. The Couxp is launching a discount for HSU employees and students of $1.25 off on orders with an HSU ID.

“We are excited to welcome the Humboldt State University Bookstore to downtown Arcata,” says Karen Diemer, Arcata city manager. “We know that the Plaza improves every time a new business moves in. The Bookstore is sure to be a draw for both locals and visitors to stock up on Humboldt State spirit. As we work to grow out of the pandemic’s recession, having the University invest by directly filling the largest retail vacancy caused by COVID-19 is a huge boost. Go Jacks!”

The move also opens up the current Bookstore space, which students have been requesting to use for lounge space, activities, and entertainment. The Bookstore will maintain its current warehouse space on campus for receiving and picking up textbooks, along with handling textbook rentals, and the University is exploring delivering textbooks to students in residence halls. The College Creek Marketplace on campus will continue to sell HSU Bookstore items in the store and expand upon the current selection.

Follett will continue managing the Bookstore, bringing their specially branded HSU merchandise and other items for store visitors. And HSU will be looking at working with College of the Redwoods and local high schools to carry some of their branded items to create a shared community. The Bookstore will continue selling HSU merchandise in Eureka’s Clarke Museum.

The unexpected opportunity for the new location arose very recently and HSU was alerted that Pacific Outfitters was looking to lease its Arcata space. Pacific Outfitters will continue operating their stores in Eureka and Ukiah.















