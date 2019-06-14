Oyster drama continues with some funky-fresh twists

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The 2019 Arcata Bay Oyster festival, which last night was on the brink of cancellation, is back on due to replacement oysters coming in form Oregon. But wait, there's more!

Arcata Main Street Executive Director Jeanette Todd reports that the closurere of Humboldt Bay has been lifted, and that local oyster farmers are back out there, furiously harvesting bivalves for tomorrow's event. "It's really putting those oyster farmers back to work," she exulted. "We're gonna have the freshest oysters ever!"

And there's more positive news. Heather Muller of the Humboldt County Dept. of Health and Human Services reports that the bacterial test which retroactively closed Humboldt Bay was based on a miscalculation.

"It sounds like someone put a decimal point where it didn't belong," Muller said.

That apparently means that the oysters previously deemed unusable on the basis of the erroneous test are no longer so.

In any event, said Todd, "We have oysters!"

Noted Muller, "It wouldn't be an OysterFest if it weren't for drama."















