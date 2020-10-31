Oryan Peterson-Jones: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. I was born and raised in Arcata and I love my hometown. I believe it is all of our civic duty to protest conditions that have led us into the state we’re currently experiencing. As an Arcata City Councilmember, I would embrace my roles as public servant, community representative and local ambassador, but most importantly, as a social activist and voice for the marginalized and underprivileged. My platform is about enacting creative, drastic and immediate (probably unpopular) concrete changes, recognizing that we, as humans, do not have the luxury of time. I believe climate change & environmental conservation, food security, structural racism, health & wealth inequality and pseudo-democracy are the most important, and timely issues we are facing. I am using my candidacy as an opportunity to express and demonstrate the need for radical and functional change, not just in government policy, but in self-awareness, individual behavior and culture.

2. As much time as needed. I have a very flexible schedule.

3. Yes.

4. Arts in the community, addressing immediate climate action locally, food & housing security.

5. I would feel passionately about serving as liaison to: HSU, FOAM, HTA, our sister city, and the two waste committees.

6. No one in Washington represents the values of Arcata, so there’s little need for Arcata to get caught up in the toxic drama of national politics. I would love to partner with more sister cities across the globe, to foster interaction and cultural exchange. Mostly though, I would stick to local business.

7. Many: the statue debate, the Lawson case, the HSU skirmish, the climate emergency, the Village failure.

8. Yes. The 149 page manual appears to contain a very large amount of guidance developed by city staff and previous councilmembers.

9. The current six city goals listed should be re-evaluated, as they are annually, with citizen input, so the council is able to budget funding directly to what has been prioritized by the community. It is my sincere belief that these goals need to be developed in conjunction and with input from those living in our community.

10. The vote to approve the upgrade of WWTP already occurred in July. I am wholeheartedly in agreement with the necessary UV upgrade to move away from chlorine treatment and nasty byproducts, as well as the major work to upgrade the AWTF. The cost being spread over the water bills of those citizens that are low, and very-low income, was something I would have liked to have seen avoided and addressed in a different manner.

11. I believe Arcata is doing a great job of listening. It could always do a better job of responding.

12. Lacking.

13. Acceptable.

14. The city should have taken a more aggressive stance with APD.

15. What we observed from the National Police Foundation review of the Lawson case is that APD was already severely lacking the resources and personnel to handle such a complicated case. Overworked and understaffed is not a healthy model, especially when it concerns public safety. So how do we continue to defund an already financially exhausted department? How do we create different revenue sources for APD, to ensure they have the necessary staff to handle caseloads, evidence, training, etc? By restructuring. The first thing we need to do is broaden and amplify the spectrum of people helping people. Form a new department branch dedicated to non-violent policing directives. Decriminalize homelessness, mental health, drug & alcohol addiction. The amount of money, time and resources spent on policing these groups can be reallocated.

16. They absolutely do.

17. Love it.

18. Need it.

19. Absolutely necessary.

20. I believe Eureka’s Measure C is something Arcata should aspire to. Ranked voting would mean folks could vote their conscience and for the candidate who best represents their values. I’m surprised Arcata hasn’t already done this.

21. 1. Divest all investments from fossil fuels.

2. Close the Plaza to motor vehicles and decorate the city with public art.

3. A moratorium on rent, utilities and property taxes until after the pandemic.

22. Yes. Not doing so would demonstrate a lack of integrity.

23. Quitting is for quitters.

24. None.

25. Yes. I think Arcata has done a great job.

26. Not enough. Addressing and combating climate change will require extreme, and extremely unpopular measures. We need immediate change on a grand scale.

27. I would aim to improve recycling and garbage services, public transportation services, social services and public assistance programs.

28. We should be creating deterrents and discouraging car culture altogether.

29. I support it 100%.

30. Did you know that one parking space for a car is equal to nearly twenty parking spaces for bikes? Discouraging car culture also means encouraging folks to walk or take alternative transportation. So no, I wouldn’t support a parking facility. Also, there are far better uses for public land. Plant a community garden instead.

31. Nobody wants to pay more taxes. No one has money to pay more taxes. We live in a society. It is everyone’s responsibility to pay for the protections and services provided by the society. Wealthy families and individuals should be paying higher rates.

32. Definitely not.

33. Definitely not by its youth. Arcata’s population is largely weighted to both youth and seniors. The Council needs to remember that with it’s priorities.

34. Farmer’s Markets are important in bringing fresh food from our local farmers, weekly, to a large section of people. I support the Saturday Plaza Farmer’s and believe that this should be enhanced as these are important priorities: food security, music, community building, in a free, all-ages, accessible venue.

35. I do not believe statues should be built for any human, living or dead. That said, symbols are not universal. There were many ways the issue could have been tackled. The statue was low-hanging fruit. I believe it was a lost opportunity to have more meaningful conversations, face bigger evils, and develop creative ways to voice dissent. Instead, the whole affair devolved into slings and arrows. I was extremely turned off by both sides of the debate.

36. Yes. Yes, it does.

37. Decriminalize homelessness. Open up space for public camping. Provide alternatives so people have safe places to stay without needing to venture into natural areas. Provide more trash receptacles, public toilets and sinks. Increase fines for littering.

38. First and foremost, I will always listen to the concerns of my constituents. That said, while protest and dissent are important to the democratic process, I do not support behaviour that prevents the Council from accomplishing its business in an efficient manner, or otherwise impairs the ability of the Council to effectively conduct its meetings.

39. Science over opinions.

40. Yes.

41. The city is far too slow in their processing of licenses and red tape. Cannabis-related businesses certainly don’t have the same protections as other legitimately operating businesses in Arcata, and yet, still pay their share in taxes. This is obviously unfair.

42. Community organizations, functioning as a collaborative voice for local business concerns, are not only relevant but very important. Business, however, is one piece of Arcata - a very necessary piece, but people are the heart of Arcata.

43. A walk on the tracks, listening for phantom trains.

44. Well, I would be remiss if I did not mention the Union, as it has been the one local media source that made an effort to get to know all the candidates. I believe the North Coast Journal is always very well written. Times-Standard barely makes an effort anymore. Arcata High’s Pepperbox outshines that college paper without fail. I don’t engage with tabloids pretending to be news outlets, or blogs unless promoting art & music events. The level of professionalism in local media leaves something to be desired.

45. I was fortunate to grow up in Humboldt with a thriving and supportive all-ages community. In turn, I’ve dedicated myself to helping establish, and maintain, safe and creative venues for Arcata’s all-ages scene, as an Arcata Skate Park Committee Board member and early volunteer for The Placebo. Addressing the local artistic needs of Arcata’s youth has been a priority throughout my life.

46. Paul Pitino & Collin Yeo

47. Definitely Lenin.

48. Pineapple on everything.

49. The bane of my existence.

50. Joseph Spence, Elizabeth Cotten, Leo Kottke and John Fahey

51. I listen to the radio. With the loss of KHSU, KMUD has really stepped up its game. KRFH is still viable. I can’t get enough of Radio Bilingue and JPR’s Classical programming.

52. 1. Back in the day, city staff told members of the Arcata Skate Park Committee that it was a nice dream, but an “impossibility.” My efforts helped prove them wrong. Likewise, I believe a city-wide public arts program (such as in Eureka) is completely within reach, even if some consider it a vanity project. It begins with volunteers.

2. I will promote the economic vitality of Arcata, utilizing the connections and resources I gained from years of big city life, to embolden the local all-ages scene through public art/music/film events, and further solidify Arcata’s reputation as an artistic hub.

3. I will continue to make personal sacrifices and life choices that are in tandem with my values. I will strive to lower my personal environmental impact and strive for higher self-awareness.















