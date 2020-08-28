Oryan Peterson-Jones’ Arcata-bred values

Oryan Peterson-Jones Campaign

My name is Oryan Peterson-Jones. I’m an ethnomusicologist, documentary filmmaker and touring musician. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the 2020 Arcata City Council race.

I was born at Mad River Hospital during a cold November rain. I grew up in Sunny Brae, attended Jacoby Creek Elementary, Arcata High and went on to Humboldt State University, where I achieved an Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Music As A Cultural Metaphor. Since graduating, I’ve been fortunate that my enthusiasm for language, history and anthropology has been put to good use. My studies, and career in music and film, have allowed for extended stays in Cuba, Czechia, Senegal, Peru, Turkey, Sicily and Eastern Europe. An evolving worldview, shaped by considerable time beyond U.S. borders, has provided me with a broader understanding of global affairs, national identity, socio-political structures, class and race relations, ethnocentric bias and cultural nuance.

My enthusiasm for community outreach began in high school. At 16, I was voted onto the Arcata Skate Park Committee Board of Directors as the booking coordinator for Arcata Skate Park Benefit Concerts. Working closely alongside Carol Heaslip of Tiffany’s Garden for Children and Arcata City Councilmember Jason Kirkpatrick, my efforts (with endless gratitude towards Humboldt’s golden era of punk,) raised thousands of dollars that went towards construction of the park. This was my first experience volunteering for a non-profit. Many more would follow. My high school band, which performed at those benefit concerts, was inspired by the activist community and yelled passion-fueled songs about deforestation and war. I was young, but even then, motivated to speak out against injustice.

Some folks may also remember me from the annual (recurring) DREAMS film scoring event at the Sanctuary, my former music column in the Arcata Eye, as a KRFH veteran, mischievous Marching Lumberjack, or most recently, the proud recipient of North Coast Journal’s Best of Humboldt 2020 Best Artist.

I had a decade-long love affair with Portland, with stints in Austin, Seattle and Prague, before returning to my hometown in 2016.

Creo en revolution.

I do not subscribe to liberal or conservative fanaticism. I believe complacency is the greatest obstacle to change, followed closely by U.S.-centrism and exceptionalism. I endorsed the passage of Measure H in 2012 and was an outspoken proponent of Measure F in 1998. I mourn the loss of community resources such as Tiffany’s Garden for Children, KHSU, SCRAP, Outer Space and The Placebo. I’d like to see a daily return of Food Not Bombs on the Plaza (or similarly inspired free food programs.) I’m an advocate for fair housing and expanded resources for the homeless. I favor more public restrooms and trash cans. I encourage reappropriating unused public spaces to form community food gardens. I’d like to see healthier food options available in local schools. I would urge public landscapers to plant only native, or edible species. I want to incentivize local businesses to “go green” and promote a rise of locally sourced/produced goods, while decreasing dependency on out-of-town contracts. As a defender of environmentalism, I will always petition for stricter protections. I support the gig economy. I aim to establish a city-wide, public arts movement (such as in Eureka,) and would like to see more murals, more sculptures, more outdoor events, more all-age venues and vehicle-free pedestrian zones.

However…

The next few years will largely be committed to damage control. Balancing optimism with reality will be difficult. A significant challenge will be finding, or reallocating, money and resources to accomplish any goals. Arcata needs fresh perspectives to navigate these troubled waters. I certainly don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I do know a return to “normalcy” is a missed opportunity (with potentially dire consequences). I love our microcosm with all its complicated history. Now is the time for a shift, for Arcata to change and adapt. I hope it may, once again, serve as the bright and shining example we all need. Please help me make this vision of Arcata possible!

For updates and more information, please visit oryanpetersonjones.blogspot.com.















