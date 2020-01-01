Options abound for proper disposal of holiday trees, lights

City of Arcata

ARCATA – With the holiday season coming to a close, the City of Arcata encourages community members to avoid sending old holiday trees and lights to the landfill.

Arcata and Humboldt County residents have several holiday tree recycling options, including:

Curbside Collection

• Recology customers who have opted-in for yard waste collection may leave their holiday tree alongside their yard waste bin on regular collection days.

Recology customers who have not opted-in for yard waste collection may give Recology a call at (707) 683-4853 to schedule a tree pickup for a small fee.

• Local Boy Scout Troop 15 and Cub Scout Pack 95 will offer curbside pickups for Arcata residents on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (see above).

This is a community service project for the Scouts, and there is no fixed cost to pick up a tree.

Donations are encouraged and will be accepted to help the Scouts fund camping trips and special activities throughout the year.

To schedule a pickup, call or text (707) 440-9272 or email [email protected] and include a name, address, phone number and preferred pickup date.

Free Tree Drop-Offs

Trees must be bare with no decorations, plastic or flocking spray at all free drop-off locations.

• Wes Green Landscape Materials offers free holiday tree drop-offs through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Their standard fee will apply to all holiday trees dropped off after January.

Wes Green is located at 6360 West End Road in Arcata, and community members can call (707) 822-8035 for more information.

• Humboldt Waste Management Authority’s Transfer Station offers free holiday tree drop-offs through Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Commercial trees do not apply. The Transfer Station is located at 1059 West Hawthorne St. in Eureka. Please call (707) 268-8680 for more information.

Options to recycle broken, old or outdated incandescent and LED holiday lights are unavailable locally.

Community members have the option to mail old holiday lights to any of the addresses below:

• Christmas Light Source Recycling Program, 4313 Elmwood Drive, Benbrook, Texas, 76116

• Holiday LEDS Recycling, 2300 South 170th Street, New Berlin, Wisconsin, 53151

• Environmental LED at The LED Warehouse, Attn: Christmas Light Recycling, 109 East Prairie St., Vicksburg, Michigan, 49097

For more information on zero waste, call the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184 or visit cityofarcata.org.















