Opie Hendricks, Dec. 14, 1929 – April 12, 2020

Opie Hendricks passed away on Easter morning at the age of 90 with his family at his bedside. Opie touched many lives, from his business of Opie’s Fine Cars, his community service and his love of life.

Opie was born in Center Ridge, Arkansas on Dec. 14, 1929. He joined the Army in 1948. He moved to California in 1950 and finished his military service with the National Guard in 1953. In 1951 he made his best decision and married his wife, Imogene.

Opie was a confident man — once he put his mind to something, he would make it happen. He had a vision to bring McKinleyville a car lot. In 1968, Opie’s Fine Cars opened its doors and remained a thriving business for over 50 years. One of his iconic phrases was “The coffee is always on up on the hill in McKinleyville.”

Opie was never satisfied with remaining idle. One of his favorite sayings was “Make that dog hunt.” He became involved in Independent Auto Dealers Association of California (IADAC) and was a past president and later went on to become president of the National Independent Auto Dealers Association (NIADA).

Opie was a community figure in McKinleyville, and he loved community service. Opie was president of the Mad River Chapter of Rotary. He was a Grand Marshal of Pony Express Days. He donated a car for Safe and Sober graduation events, and he taught students at local high schools on how to buy a car. He often sponsored Little League teams.

Opie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Imogene; his four children, Dennis Hendricks (Kathi), Greg Hendricks (Karen), Debra Littlefield (Chris) and Michelle Hendricks-Pollace (Dan); his eight grandchildren, Ian Hendricks, Calen Davis, Chris Davis, Sophia Pollace, Lauren Washington, Avery Washington, Dustin Littlefield, Jaycie Littlefield; and two great-grandchildren, Sloan and Zia Coburn.

He is survived by his brother, Wayne Hendricks, and preceded in death by siblings Louise Farrar, Edward Hendricks, Victor Hendricks, Dan Hendricks and Sue Pate.

Opie will have a celebration of life at a future date.















