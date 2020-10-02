Online ‘Roxy’ shop draws drug agents to Dow’s Prairie

HUMBOLDT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE PRESS RELEASE

On October 2nd, 2020, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) and a detective from the Arcata Police Department (APD) worked together on an investigation into a male suspect who was using social media to advertise “Roxy” pills for sale. “Roxy” is the street name for Roxycodone which is a form of Oxycodone.

Through their investigation agents learned the suspect was Dustin Lawler, 36, McKinleyville. Agents were familiar with Lawler as the HCDTF had served search warrants and arrested him for drug charges in August of 2019 and again in March of 2020.

At about 11:45 a.m., special agents from the HCDTF with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) served a search warrant on Lawler’s residence in the 3500 block of Dows Prairie Road in McKinleyville.

Lawler was detained without incident. In Lawler’s bedroom agents located approximately 200 Roxycodone pills “Roxy,” 100 other miscellaneous pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamine, steroids, 5 grams of “Molly” which is MDMA and is also known as Ecstasy, and a digital scale.

The HCDTF will be requesting the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office charge Lawler with the following charges:

• H&S 113 7 8 ​​: Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• H&S 11375 ​​: Possession for sale of designated substances

• H& S 11366 ​​: Operating or maintaining a drug house

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.













