Online meeting for Nordic Aquafarms project today

County of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT – In response to the comments received from the public on the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (SCH#2021040532), the county has prepared a Notice of Preparation (NOP) for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Nordic Aquafarms California, LLC Land-based Aquaculture Project and associated Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District (Harbor District) Humboldt Bay Master Water Intakes Project. The Project is located in the Samoa area, east of Vance Avenue, approximately 2,000 feet north from the intersection of Vance Avenue and Bay Street, on the property known as 364 Vance Avenue (Assessor Parcel Number 401-112-021).

A Notice of Preparation has been issued further describing the project and requesting the public and affected governmental agencies provide comments on areas that should be covered in the EIR. As part of this, two public scoping meetings are being held to allow the public and affected governmental agencies to present and hear the ideas and concerns associated with this project. The public scoping meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

A) Regulatory agency meeting: June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. to noon.

B) Public meeting: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 6 to 7 p.m.

Please use the link below to join the meeting via Zoom or phone: zoom.us/j/91600859767?pwd=bmtOQ0k5SGNrdFE5YVRjN0VvUi9mQT09 Passcode: 673021

Call in via telephone at 346-248-7799, enter meeting ID 916 0085 9767, enter password: 673021

These scoping meetings are being held pursuant to California Public Resources Code Section 21083.9. The scoping meetings will focus on the scope and content of the EIR. Attendees should be prepared to address the environmental impacts to be analyzed as identified in the Notice of Preparation released on June 3, 2021, and to raise additional issues which may not have been identified in that Notice.

The NOP is available on the County’s website at the following link: humboldtgov.org/2347/Major-Projects, or by contacting Alyssa Suárez, Planner II, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (707) 268-3703.















