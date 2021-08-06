One death, 100 new cases reported; testing resources impacted

Joint Information Center

HUMBOLDT – A Humboldt County resident in their 40s has died with COVID-19. This brings to 56 the total number of county residents who have died with the virus. The staff of the Departmental Operations Center extend their sympathies to the person’s family, friends and caregivers.

One hundred new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Humboldt County today, the highest number ever reported in the county in a single day. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 5,501.

Two hospitalizations have also been reported, one person in their 50s and another in their 60s.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman has issued a universal masking order to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The order applies to all individuals above the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. Under the terms of the order, masking will be required in:

All indoor public spaces

Outdoor spaces that are crowded or where people cannot maintain physical distance of six feet or more

Outdoor public events.

Additionally, masking is recommended but not required in private settings.

The order is necessary to control and reduce the rapid rise in the rate of community spread and reinforce the need for safe interactions. Requiring masks in crowded outdoor spaces has been included so that previously planned events can safely continue. To read the full text of the order, go to humboldtgov.org/2725/Local-Orders.

Those responsible for the operation of indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings are required to post clearly visible and easy-to-read signage about masking requirements at entry points. Printable signs are available at humboldtgov.org/2911/Guidance-for-Industry-and-Events.

Due to the surge in local cases, COVID-19 testing at OptumServe and at local pharmacies has been heavily impacted. Anyone with a known exposure should quarantine for 10 to 14 days, and test only if they have symptoms, or three to five days after exposure.

Those who have symptoms and who were told by a health care professional to test, should get tested as soon as they can. For information about what to do while waiting for test results, see humboldtgov.org/DocumentCenter/View/96074/After-Your-COVID-Test-PDF.

Scheduling an appointment or registering in advance are recommended for the OptumServe testing site at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Schedule a test at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available by appointment at the Palco Pharmacy, 113 Main St. in Scotia. Schedule a test at doineedacovid19test.com/Scotia_CA_929.html or by calling 707-764-3591.

Public health officials continue to urge eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the likelihood of serious outcomes from COVID-19. All COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce serious disease, hospitalization and death from all variants, including the Delta variant. They also offer substantial reduction in chances you will become infected and spread the virus.

Vaccine is available by appointment and to walk-ins at Public Health vaccination clinics located throughout the county. To sign up in advance, go to MyTurn.ca.gov. Most local pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccines. To check availability of vaccines at local pharmacies, visit vaccines.gov or text a ZIP code to 438829 to find a participating pharmacy nearby. Most pharmacies allow walk-ins.

See the Public Health clinic schedule for the next seven days below:

Eureka – Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eureka Veterans Memorial Building (1018 H St.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Blue Lake – Sunday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Blue Lake Resource Center (111 Greenwood Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Eureka – Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eureka Boat Launch (1701 Waterfront Drive under the Hwy. 255 overpass)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Eureka – Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wharfinger Building (1 Marina Way)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Arcata – Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Arcata Transit Center (925 E St.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12 years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older. Full protection from the vaccine is achieved two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

View the Humboldt County Data Dashboard online at humboldtgov.org/dashboard, or go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives to download today’s data.

For COVID-19 testing guidance and information, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/testing-overview.html and the California Department of Public Health at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Updated-COVID-19-Testing-Guidance.aspx.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov

Check for vaccine availability at a local pharmacy: Vaccines.gov

Local COVID-19 vaccine information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard

Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19

Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19

Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert








































































