One arrested following pursuit in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

MCKINLEYVILLE – On Tuesday, Aug 4 at about 10 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of Murray Road and McKinleyville Avenue, in McKinleyville, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the deputy. The deputy pursued the vehicle approximately one mile, terminating the pursuit due to community safety concerns.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle as it continued east on Murray Road toward Fieldbrook. Deputies continued to patrol the surrounding areas in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

At about 11:20 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Arthur Road in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious vehicle with two occupants.

Deputies arrived in the area and recognized the vehicle as the suspect vehicle of the pursuit earlier that night. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver again attempted to flee from deputies in the vehicle, striking a patrol car and downed trees before coming to rest.

Sheriff’s deputies performed a felony traffic stop and detained both occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of alcohol.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Frans Albert Nelson III of Anderson, Calif.,was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm (PC 245(c)), resisting arrest (PC 69), hit and run (VC 20002(a)), felony evading (VC 2800.2), reckless driving (VC 23103(a), possession of a controlled substance (HS 11377(a)), possession of drug paraphernalia (HS 11364), driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction (VC 14601.2(a)), possession of an open container (VC 23222(a)), driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a) and VC 23152(b)), violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PC 3455(b)(1)), unsafe speed for prevailing conditions (VC 22350) and failure to stop at a stop sign (VC 22450(a)).

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Destiny Justine Bell of Redding, Calif., was cited and released on suspicion of of possession of a controlled substance (HS 11377) and possession of drug paraphernalia (HS 11364).

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

























