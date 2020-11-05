Odoms celebrate 70th

TRUE LOVE Tom and Anne Odom are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They met at a friend's house in Richmond, Calif. and married three months later on Nov. 4, 1950.Tom and Anne moved to Trinidad in 1956 and they continued to live and work there for 62 years. As a building contractor, Tom built numerous homes in Trinidad and the surrounding area and served as mayor from 1992 to 1994. They were both active and influential in Trinidad's civic, social and economic life. Their love for Trinidad was boundless and agreed they could not have picked a better place to raise their two daughters (Annette and Susie). Tom, 98, and Anne, 89, moved to the Portland, Oregon area in 2017 to be near their daughters and their grand- and great-grandchildren.Friends that would like to congratulate them in celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary can send card to:7600 SW Vlahos Dr., #104, Wilsonville, OR 97070. Submitted photo















