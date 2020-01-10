OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Ruff, Jan. 29, 1954 – Dec. 25, 2019

William “Bill” Ruff passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on January 29, 1954, to William Allen Ruff Sr. and Margaret Francis Ruff in the Oakland Naval Hospital. He grew up in Palo Alto with his brother, Michael, and sister, Vicki Sue. He developed a love of baseball at a young age that carried throughout his entire life.

Bill was a devoted father to Nicole Marie Ruff, Kevin Lee LeBirth and Holli Ann LeBirth, and cherished his six grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, always being their number one fan.

Bill moved to Humboldt County, which became his true home, in 1992. He immersed himself in the community with both the Humboldt Crabs baseball team and his commitment to children and education.

Bill served as the president of the Crabs Board of Directors from 2017-2019. Bill loved his time at the ballpark with the Crabs fans and players. He was proud to have been on the board when the Crabs and the City of Arcata were able to install new stadium seating at the park.

Bill served on the Humboldt County Board of Education from 2001 until the time of his passing.

He served as the president board many times during those years. Humboldt County Office of Education staff and fellow board members appreciated Bill’s commitment to both staff and students, and his fair consideration of all items the board had before them.

Bill enjoyed vacationing in Santa Cruz and at the San Francisco wharf.

When he wasn’t serving his community, he could be found watching the surfers off the Humboldt County coast. He will be missed by all who were so fortunate to have known him.

A celebration of his life was held at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka on Jan, 5.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humboldt Crabs by mail to P.O. Box 4422, Arcata, CA 95518. For information on how to make an electronic donation, email [email protected].















