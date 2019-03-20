OBITUARY: Wendy L. Bispo, Dec. 12, 1958 – Feb. 25, 2019

Wendy L. Bispo, 60, passed away Feb. 25, 2019 of natural causes, at her home in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

She was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Livermore, Calif. to Richard and Margaret (Mackey) Worswick, the youngest of 9 children. She married John William Bispo, May 16, 1994 in Mariposa, Calif.

Wendy found her love for horses as a teenager while working at the racetrack in Pleasanton, Calif. Her interests were classic movies, cooking and spending time with family. Wendy was a free spirit that will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Azure R. Schinkel, of Cottage Grove, Ore.; brother Ed Martinez of Sonoma County, Calif.; brother Eric Martinez of Fallon, Nev.; brother Dave Martinez of Colfax, Calif.; and granddaughter Elle Peters.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Bispo. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Ore. Please access the online obituary to send your condolences at smithlundmills.com.
















