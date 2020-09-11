Obituary: Thomas Howard Early

Thomas Howard Early, age 75, died Au. 18, 2020 to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

He as predeceased by his father and mother Howard Emmerson Early and Alice Pearl (Tropf) Early, sister Janet Louise Early and his twin brother Timothy William Early.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister-in-law Kincaid, his nephews Ian Thomas Early, Michael Stewart Early, and close friend Margit Pataki.

He will also be remembered by friends (many of whose marriages he officiated), cousin Steve, colleagues and some wonderful caregivers.

Tom graduated from Hiram College and received a Ph.D. from Boston University. Dr. Tom taught for many years at Humboldt State University in the Religion and Philosophy Department.

He retired early due to his Parkinson’s disease but continued to enjoy life in his “monastery” with music, TV, fabulous sunsets over Humboldt Bay and visits and gatherings from friends and family.

A wonderful teacher, a poet and author, a choir member and a master of puns he will be missed by family and friends.

A remembrance gathering will take place at Elk Point on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.















