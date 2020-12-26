OBITUARY: Tammy Lou Whittington July 26, 1963 – Nov. 25, 2020

My candle burns at both ends

It will not last the night;

But ah, my foes, and oh, my friends

It gives a lovely light.

– Edna St. Vincent Millay

Tammy Lou Whittington lived many lives in her time on this earthly plane.

She had amazing talents. She was an artist, a cook and a gardener. As a cook she worked her way through many Arcata restaurants and food producers.

Friends who worked with her remember her boundless energy and her infectious laugh. Tammy had a hot temper though, and frequently parted ways with employers in a fit of pique over some real or perceived slight.

At some point she realized she was happier working for herself and made her living as a gardener. Turning a weedy yard into a beautiful garden was one of her talents and no one worked harder or faster in making those transformations.

Sweet peas were her favorite flower. She was a prolific artist who worked in many mediums. Her friends received imaginative birthday cards and proudly displayed her drawings and paintings on their walls.

Her art ranged from pointillist fruits and vegetables to stormy expressionist paintings and collages that revealed her more troubled feelings.

Tammy loved all sorts of music, especially punk rock, baking for friends and those in need, critters of all stripes, playing Scrabble, reading everything and writing volumes in her journals.

Friends and family also know that Tammy fought a lifelong battle with her interior demons. There were lost years and strained relationships, but amazingly she was able to pull herself back up over and over and start again.

The last two years of her life were spent in a tidy, art-filled apartment in Eureka with beautiful houseplants and a school of goldfish. The other residents of her building remember awaiting her arrival at their holiday potlucks as she always brought the tastiest offerings!

Tammy had a tattoo of an Egyptian Ankh on her ankle, representing eternal life. She will live on in the memories of her beloved sister Amy and the many friends who knew and loved her. No services are planned at this time. Plant a flower, pet a dog or bake some cookies for a friend to honor her memory. Rest in peace, Tammy.
















