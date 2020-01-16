Obituary: Ronald Edwin Lindblad July 26, 1938 – Dec. 5, 2019

Ronald Edwin Lindblad passed away Dec. 5, 2019 peacefully at home with his wife, Mariel by his side.

He was born July 26, 1938 in Drayton, North Dakota to Edwin and Martha Lindblad. He moved to Eureka, California with his family in 1956 and graduated from Eureka High School.

He served his country by enlisting in the Navy and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had many fond memories and colorful stories of his time in the Navy.

Ron retired from Louisiana Pacific Pulp Mill as a boiler operator. Ron was known for his outgoing personality and always having a joke or story to share.

Ron and Mariel traveled a lot with their three children; then later after retirement, they toured the U.S.A. in their motor home. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Martha Lindblad. He leaves behind the love of his life for 56 years, Mariel Lindblad; daughters, Tina Susmilch and Ronda Toland (Jeff); son, Eric Lindblad (Suzi); grandchildren, Cory Susmilch (Tiffani), Kayla Kleist (Evan), Justin Voss, Taylor Voss, Jesse Toland, Trevor Toland and Ryan Lindblad; great-grandchildren, Emma Susmilch, Angela Susmilch and C.J. Susmilch; brother, Donald Lindblad (Vicki); sister, Lynette Hampton and numerous nieces and nephews. A service with full military honors will be held in the Spring.















