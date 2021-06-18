OBITUARY: Ralph Irving Miller, May 18, 1925 – May 15, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful husband, father and grandfather on May 15, 2021 just three days short of his 96th birthday!

Ralph was born in Fairplay, Colorado and lived most of his life in Humboldt County. He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945. He was very proud of his service to his country.

He worked in the lumber industry for many years, including 20 years as the superintendent of Cal-Pacific Redwood Company in Blue Lake.

When Cal Pacific closed all their plants, Ralph obtained his general contractors license and started a backhoe, excavating and trucking business. He was happy to employ his grandson, Rick Estes.

They often made trips to the Bay Area together. Ralph was often up by 3 a.m. to start with a load of lumber to San Francisco and arrive home late in the evening just to get up and do it again the next day.

Ralph worked until he was 86 years old and was always happiest when working, sitting around was not his forte.

Ralph built his family home in 1958. He worked full time and built the house after work and the weekends.

He also obtained his pilots license and enjoyed flying for his relaxation.

He was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was chairman of the building committee for the Arcata/McKinleyville SDA church.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Jo Evelyn, his son Jerry (Patti), his daughter Dolores Estes (John), his grandchildren Rick Estes, Leann Estes, Melanie LaPorte and Brandon Miller.

He was a great-grandfather to 6.

There will be a family celebration of Ralph's life at a later date and his ashes will be scattered at sea. Ralph was a well-loved man.















