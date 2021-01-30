OBITUARY: Linda J. Granger, 1946-2020

Linda Granger passed away peacefully in her home in McKinleyville on Dec. 25, 2020 at the age of 75.

She is survived and will be missed by her two brothers and several nephews and nieces.

Linda moved to the McKinleyville/Eureka area in the 1990s, having previously lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and Western Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed the people and the community in Humboldt County very much, and became active in the McKinleyville Senior Center, a local Food Pantry, and other community activities.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed stage shows, 49ers football, and caring for animals. She was a customer service rep who helped people in any industry she worked in.

She never hesitated to voice her views on issues in the local paper. She made new friends wherever she went.

Her bright personality always shown through whether you were talking with her in person, on the phone… or in an online game forum! She will be missed by all.

Memorial gifts may be made to the McKinleyville Senior Center, 1620 Pickett Rd. McKinleyville, CA 95519.















