Larry Cardoza was born in Hanford, Calif.He moved to McKinleyville when he was 16. He lived here for 47 years and he met his wife of 32 years, Carla Martin Cardoza.

Larry started his own company, Larry Cardoza's Excavating and Construction Company which he was still working and operating at the time of his death.

Larry leaves behind his wife, family members and many close friends.

He will be missed.