OBITUARY: Kent Merrill

Kent Merrill passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2019 at the age of 69.

Kent joins the love of his life, Marilyn St John, who preceded him in death in 2013. Kent was born in San Francisco, Calif. into a family with a rich history in the area.

He grew up in Los Gatos, Calif. and worked in the family business, the Holbrook Merrill Company, until it was sold in the late 1980s.

Kent and Marilyn happily lived in McKinleyville from 1999 to 2013. Kent moved to Bellingham in 2014 to be close to family.

Kent was a loving and devoted husband to Marilyn who he described as “a gem of rarest value.”

Together they enjoyed traveling the West Coast, gardening, canning food (including tuna), and spending time with family.

Kent will be lovingly remembered by his family as kind, quirky, creative, and without a doubt, one-of-a-kind. As a young adult he built a hovercraft, bought an ambulance which he proudly drove as his primary vehicle, and enjoyed remote-controlled boats and airplanes.

An extraordinary writer, his siblings will forever cherish the letters and emails (often humorous, always creative) they have received from Kent over the years.

He was an avid reader his whole life and died with a book on his lap.

Kent is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years (Marilyn St John), his parents (Lewis and Jean Merrill), his beloved mother-in-law (Frances Grandov), and his nephew (Jake Merrill).

He is survived by his four siblings, four step-children, and many nieces and nephews.















