OBITUARY: Kathleen Margaret Essa, Sept. 5, 1964 – Feb. 9, 2019

Kathleen Margaret Essa passed away Feb. 9, 2019 in Eureka after a brave battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 5, 1964 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Don and Shirley Bardella, who predeceased her.

Kathleen graduated from Eureka High School in 1982 and received a master’s degree in history from Humboldt State University. She previously worked for the Humboldt County Department of Health and Cloney’s Pharmacy in Eureka.

Kathleen and her husband Emran ran “Desserts On Us” where Kathleen was an integral part of the business. She entered “Desserts On Us” into the Sofi Awards in 2009 winning first place for Outstanding Cookie and again in 2016 winning 2nd place with the Dark Chocolate Espresso flavor.

Kathleen was active in helping her husband organize events for the Muslim community.

She loved animals, especially cats, and enjoyed watching the deer and hummingbirds in her yard. Her home was very important to her and she loved decorating, especially during the holidays.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Emran; son Nabil; brother Don Bardella of Glendale, Arizona; sisters Mary Bardella and Judy Bailey of Willcox, Arizona; niece Tara Bardella, of Washington, D.C.; and nephew Joseph Bailey, Willcox.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 16. at the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata.















