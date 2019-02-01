OBITUARY: Katherine Kiyoko Uemura January 30, 1988 – January 30, 2019

Katherine Kiyoko Uemura

January 30, 1988 – January 30, 2019

Katherine passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Hospital from complications stemming from a congenital heart defect. She bravely underwent multiple heart surgeries in her life. We were blessed with her warmth, adventurous nature and the occasional bouts of rascally temperament.

She was a lifelong resident of Arcata. She attended the City of Arcata Preschool

St. Mary’s Elementary School, Arcata High School, and the College of the Redwoods, where she earned two A.A. degrees in Liberal Arts: Humanities and Communications in 2009.

Katie as she was known was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church.

She was also a longtime member of the Messiah School of the Arts Singing Group and enjoyed performing at their concerts. Until her illness forced her to take medical leave, she enjoyed working and spending time with her friends at Murphy’s Markets in Sunnybrae and Glendale for 16 years in the deli and meat departments.

Katie had a very adventurous spirit. She would regularly combine that spirit with her love of church and helping people. She went on a pilgrimage to see Pope Francis in Poland as part of the World Catholic Youth Celebration in 2016. Katie also took part in the Rotary Club Rotoplast, where physicians engage in an outreach trip to help medically needy people in Bangladesh in 2017. Her duties included photography which was one of her hobbies, and trip documentation.

She is preceded in death by her Grandfather, Ike Uemura and her beloved grandmother, Grace Landry. Some of her fondest memories were with Grace enjoying the holiday festivities and food.

She is survived by her grandfather Clarence J. Landry, grandmother Hisako Uemura, parents Alicia and Yoshi , her sweetheart Josh Campbell, her sisters Laurie Lynch ( PJ ), Margaret Sataua (Robert), Emilie Uemura ( Matt Nelson), Elizabeth Uemura (Nick Britchta), niece Josephine Lynch, nephew Akai Sataua and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She especially enjoyed time interacting and loving her niece and nephew Josephine and Akai.

Visitation will be at Paul’s Chapel in Arcata, Monday Feb. 4th from 4 to 6 PM., with Rosary at 6p.m.

Catholic Mass will be at St. Mary’s Church in Arcata, Tuesday Feb. 5th at 10 AM., with Committal to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Mary’s Leavey Hall.

Memorial donations may be made in Katie’s name to charities devoted to helping infants, children and youth.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ted Humphry, Dr. John Sullivan, Alice Flocchini R.N., Dr. Emily Lambert, Dr. Chris Cody, Dr. Jeff Corral- Ribordy, Dr. Mark Ellis, The General Hospital Childbirth Nursing Staff of January 1988; Dr. Paul Stanger of UCSF Hospital Parnassus, and their support staff for the cardiac and well child care Katie received for the first eighteen years of her life. We thank Dr. Ian Harris of the UCSF Cardiovascular care and Prevention Center. We are extremely grateful to David Medina P.A., Rodney Swenson D.O. and Bryon Dorgan D.O., for their care and advocating for Katie in the last three weeks of her life. Katie wanted to let the Telemetry staff know that they were very nice and taking good care of her. We thank the St. Joseph E.R. staff, the Rapid Response team and the Code team, especially Dr. Buntin, for their efforts and care of Katie in her last hours. We thank Rev. David Groe, Father Andrew Pacheco, and the support of St. Mary’s Parish for being with us and helping us in this sad time.

We extend a special thank you to Paul’s Chapel in Arcata.















