OBITUARY: John Craig Wilson Sr., Jan. 6, 1946 – Dec. 1, 2020

John Craig Wilson Sr., born Jan. 6, 1946, went to have a Heavenly reunion with his parents on Dec. 31, 2020.

John was born in Quincy, California to Forrest and Berniece Wilson. In the fall of 1960, the family moved to Hoopa, California where John attended and graduated from Hoopa High School in 1964.

In April of 1966, John joined the United States Air Force and was sent to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged and returned to Hoopa in February of 1970 where he met and married Mary Nelson.

John attended trade school to learn to repair appliances and worked at Montgomery Wards in Eureka from 1972 until 1999.

John is survived by his wife Partice Wilson, his children John Wilson Jr (Peggy), Jana Rainwater, Billy Rainwater, and Mina Smith; his stepdaughter Renee McCaghren (Ted); his siblings Clarence Wilson, Dan Wilson, Sandy Trammel, and Chuck Wilson; grandchildren Courtney Wilson, Jeremey Wilson, Ryleigh Rainwater, Valya Rainwater-Schumacher (Martin), as well as Kenzie and Kole McCaghren.

He loved his grandbabies more than anything.

He is also survived by his ex-wife Mary Wilson, and lifelong friends Frank Mott, Rob Irwin, and Bob Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Berniece Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.















