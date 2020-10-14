OBITUARY: Harry John Walker, April 13, 1928 – Sept. 29, 2020

Harry “John” Walker was born April 13. 1928 at Twin Parks, Arcata, California to Louie Walker and Ida Waukel.

At age 17, John enlisted into the US Navy serving aboard USS Columbia.

In 1947 John married C. Jean Natt (Jeanie), who he adored and doted on.

Each morning he prepared her a breakfast of fresh fruit and a cocktail each evening. They lived for a brief time in Big Lagoon prior to moving to Trinidad where they built their home and raised their children.

John owned and operated Nor Cal Cutters and was active in the Trinidad community, involved in Trinidad Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce as well as coaching Little League for several years.

In 1973, John and Jean moved to Willow Creek where he owned John Walker Logging. They moved back to Trinidad in 1993.

John was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He especially enjoyed fishing at the Cabin on the Klamath River and hunting in Colorado.

In 73 years of marriage they were never apart. They loved to travel the country in their motorhome golfing and sightseeing. They shared great memories with their many golfing friends. Their travels took them many wonderful places: Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica and Alaska, to name a few.

John was well known for boat racing in Southern Oregon and Northern California. He and his brother, Awok Tom Williams, twice raced from Yreka to Klamath in the early 1950s twice, winning both times.

John is of Yurok descent and one of the original members of the Trinidad Rancheria.

John is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Jean Walker; his children, John E. Walker, Joanie Berger and Larry Walker; grandchild Michael Berger, great-grandchildren Hailey Erwin and Hunter Erwin and one great-great-grandchild, Charlie Jo Settle.

He is preceded in death by two daughters, Awok Terry Lynn Walker, Vicki Walker, granddaughter Joanella Jo “J.J.” Berger and Awok Brother Tom Williams.

Johnny Walker, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many will be fondly remembered and truly missed by all that knew him. John was a big man of few words, a big smile and a big heart.

Rest in peace John! Per his request there will be no services held.















