OBITUARY: Esterline Washington

Esterline Washington, of Aunt Ester’s Barbeque Ribs n Things, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She is survived by one niece, Lorrain Darnes Smith, third cousin, Travis Dell Herron, and fourth cousin, Fatima Sheikh. She was preceded by her God-daughter, third cousin, Anna Jean Herron.

She was married to Matthew Washington until his death in 1999. They were married some 45 years. They had moved to Humboldt County in 1964. Her paperwork says she was 87, but her blood family reports she was 93.

Nicknamed “Dimple,” she became a celebrity in Humboldt County known for her fantastically delicious, 5-napkin, lip-smacking Bar-b-que Ribs, that came with beans, coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread and sweet potato pie. All for just $25. It was a feast.

She was a larger-than-life kind of character. She wore Patti Labelle outfits. She said, in her Texas drawl, “I am a child of the King, and I dress the part….” and “…people like me ’cuz I’m cute….”

She loved her Bible and read it daily. “She would pray…and those prayers counted in the Courts of Heaven!” Ester’s prayers to God made “stuff happen.” “She was right with God and we will see her again in our Heavenly Home.”

Please come to her Life Celebration hosted by her church, First Baptist Church of Eureka at 422 Del Norte St., at E Street, Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact the First Baptist Church at (707) 443-0406.















