OBITUARY: Edward C. Arnold July 5, 1938 – Dec. 15, 2019

Edward C. Arnold died Dec. 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Ed was born on July 5, 1938 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Harold Arnold and Deloris Arnold (Aldrich).

Following high school, Ed joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. After serving for 4 years he came home and met the love of his life, Linda Yost.

They married in July of 1960 in Eureka. They celebrated 59 years of marriage last July. Ed had a great love for his family and being outdoors. He was a commercial fisherman for over 45 years.

Ed was proceeded in death by his parents Harold Arnold (Bernice) and Deloris Aldrich (James) of Coos Bay, Oregon, granddaughter Hilary Arnold of Oakdale, California and grandson Jason Hubbard of Eureka.

He was survived by his wife Linda Arnold, daughter Michele Hubbard (David), son Melvin Arnold (Kim), grandsons Mathew Hubbard and Bryan Hubbard (Nannette) all of Humboldt County.

He is also survived by his granddaughter Melissa Arnold of Oakdale, California, brothers Robert Arnold (Mary) of Portland, Oregon and James Aldrich of North Bend, Oregon, brothers-in-law Michael Yost (Sandra) of Redding, California and Ted Yost (Lynn) of Eureka and sister-in-law Meg Walkley (David) of Eureka along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and close friends who loved him very much.

All who knew Ed are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Lodge, 445 Herrick Ave., from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Hospice of Humboldt.















