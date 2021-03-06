OBITUARY: Dorothy Lewis, May 2, 1945 – Feb. 16, 2021

Dorothy Lewis went home to be with her Lord on February 16, 2021, after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Chehalis, Wash. on May 2, 1945, to George and Amy Foglesong. She is survived by her husband Stephen Lewis, and her sisters: Maggie (Roy) Browning, Barby Foglesong, Sally Mollerstuen, and brothers: Bill (Darlene) Foglesong, Fred Foglesong, and numerous cousins, and many friends, her children: Tamera Clary and Byrd Minkler, and grandhildren: Chris, Kelai and Austin. Preceding her are her parents and sister Carol Blurton.

Dottie grew up on a dairy farm in Rochester, Wash. (Lincoln Creek), attended Centralia schools, graduating in 1963 and Centralia College, 1965, specializing in Business Law and Accounting.

On the farm she was active in 4-H, started sewing at 10 years old, entering items in the Lewis County Fair, caring for the younger family children. She did needle point, cross stitch, embroidery and quilting – which became a great hobby later in life. She liked word puzzles, reading historic novels and studying English history.

Dottie’s career work began with State of Washington, Olympia, as a stenographer. She loved her work. She married Bob Minkler and in Reno, worked for the State of Nevada for the Equal Rights Commission and Agricultural Economy Office at UNR and as secretary for the Associate Dean, College of Business at UNR. She had two children during this time.

The family moved to Arcata, Calif., for Bob’s business as a jeweler. She became the vice-principal’s secretary at Arcata High School and Principal’s secretary at McKinlyville High School completing 27 years in the education field.

Dottie married Stephen Lewis and they shared 19 years of love, travels, family, friends, music, and home improvements.

Dottie was a people person who loved conversations, phone chats, organizations related to her interests, church work, treasuring her friends and meeting new friends. In a word, she was an amazing person.

And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13

No public service at this time.

The family thanks the Oncology Department of St. Joseph Hospital, Dr. Koster, Skyler, Ivy and staff, and Dr. Kusum Stokes and Charmaine Moser-Carbiener, N.P, Leone Menefee, and many family members for their care.

Thanks to Hospice of Humboldt and our pastors and priest for their help and support.















