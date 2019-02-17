Obituary: Donna Lee Crook, June 29, 1940 – Jan. 29, 2019

Donna Lee Crook (Keeling) went to be with Our Lord, Jan. 29, 2019 in Eureka, California. Donna succumbed to a massive infection and renal failure caused by an inoperable kidney stone.

Donna was born on June 29, 1940 in Medford Oregon. Donna graduated from Eureka High School, Class of 1958.

Donna was an elder and tribal member of Elk Valley Rancheria, having served on tribal council, she was very proud of her Tolowa roots! Donna was also a past member of Sweet Adelines. She also retired as office manager at Farmers Insurance in Arcata.

Donna is survived by her mother, Pansy Blazina and aunt Lou Halsey and uncle Arnold Lopez Sr.; children Robert and Cynthia Cuffee, Bonnie and Jon Japport, Jennie and July Seipp; grandchildren Noah, Caleb, Nathan, Jeremy, Denise, Robert Jr., Janisha, Faith, Gracie and Cyrus; her sisters Joan Warner and children, Heidi, Rick and Katherine; Shirley Tomlinson and children Frank, Albie and Jennifer.

She is also survived by her husband Gale Crook Sr. and his children Jim, Gale Jr. and Carrie.

Donna had many great nieces, nephews and cousins she grew up with in Crescent City. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Charles Blazina, her grandson Jamal Magee and her granddaughter, Jennika Lee Suazo.

Donna’s hobbies included reading, watching Netflix, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Donna loved singing and barbershop music! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers! A Celebration of Life to be announced later, and held at Elk Valley Rancheria in Crescent City, California.















