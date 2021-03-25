OBITUARY: Charlie Gilbert, 1944-2021

Teacher, actor, comedian – Charlie lived a life of creativity and fun. He was a talented, quirky performer, and critical thinker. He was kind, generous, sometimes exasperating, and a loyal friend.

Charlie was born in Manhattan, to Mollie and Julius Gilbert, on April 12, 1944. He and his younger sister, Annette, grew up in Riverdale, and he lived in New York City until 1992 when he moved to L.A. with his first wife. He taught special education students in NYC and L.A. public schools for over 20 years.

Charlie sought the joke in every moment. He earned a master’s degree in media studies from The New School of Social Research and produced dramatic radio documentaries for WBAI and NPR. He also created comedic characters who appeared on WBAI shows.

In L.A., he performed in theatre, student films and standup comedy.

In 2006, he married Linda Slater, his second wife, and in 2009, they moved to Arcata. Charlie performed with Jeff DeMark and nurtured a burgeoning Humboldt comedy scene.

He moved back to L.A. right before the pandemic to be closer to family. He suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on February 5, 2021, and died the following morning in San Diego.

Charlie leaves behind his loving wife Linda; his sister Annette; his daughter Sarah; his stepdaughter and granddaughter and many friends who loved him deeply.

The stage has gone dark, but if you listen closely, laughter dances across the sky as we all mourn this loss. (Further info: [email protected].)















