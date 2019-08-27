Obituary: Betty Jean Pritchett (Roberts)

Betty passed away on August 14, 2019 peacefully at her home in Rio Dell with her beloved husband of 49 years Everett (Sonny) Pritchett. Betty is preceded in death by her father and mother Fred and Lorraine Roberts, her brothers Larry and Noble Roberts, and sister Wanda Sedlacek.

Betty was very blessed by family, she loved holiday dinners and spending quality time with her loved ones.

She will leave behind her son David Pritchett and fiancée, Jessica, her grandson Cameron and granddaughter Stevie, her daughter Bobbi Beaver, son-in-law Terry Beaver and her granddaughter Kaci Beaver.

Our wife, mother and grandmother will be dearly missed. Our family would like to thank our family and friends for your prayers and kind words.

There will be no service.
















