Now featured at Arcata Artisans

ONE-OF-A-KIND CREATIONS Weaver Carolyn Jones and ceramics artist Elaine Y. Shore both feature their recent, one-of-a-kind creations all through November at Arcata Artisans, 883 H St. on the Arcata Plaza. Only locally made work in many diverse media can be found at this cooperative gallery, including photography, metal work, both stained glass and cast glass, woodwork, jewelry, painting and printmaking, along with fiber arts and ceramics. Jones has been weaving since the 1980s when she studied at HSU. Known for her functional handwoven fabrics which combine lots of color with complex patterns, Jones always uses natural fibers. Her new work includes scarves, above left, in deflected double weave, a technique that interlaces two different layers of fabric to make complex designs. She also weaves “dishcloths," and this year's series combines cotton and linen woven in twill blocks. During the past year she has experimented with kumihimo, a Japanese braiding technique, combining fiber and beads to make integrated strande suitable for jewelry. Shore creates unique, hand painted and carved functional porcelain pieces, above right. “Over time, my work has become more complex, with a combination of painting, carving, textures and other surface decoration techniques. I use natural themes, including flowers, animals, birds and landscapes. My designs combine painting and ceramics, using the fine, white porcelain surfaces as my canvas. Some of my work is black and white, using a technique known as sgraffito to create striking vignettes, while some other pieces are very colorful and textural. My work keeps changing over time, so be prepared to see something new whenever you visit the gallery.” Visit Arcata Artisans Gallery Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. arcataartisans.com Submitted photos















