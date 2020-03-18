Northern California Community Blood Bank Coronavirus update

Northern California Community Blood Bank

HUMBOLDT – 2020 Impact of Corona Virus on Local Blood Supply Where do healthy people hang out? The Blood Bank!

Please know that the need for blood components will not decrease due to COVID-19. With the likelihood of blood shortages around the country due to canceled events, closure of school campuses, and people staying home to avoid contact, it is increasingly important that:

IF YOU ARE HEALTHY, PLEASE MAKE TIME TO DONATE BLOOD. nccbb.org for a blood mobile schedule

Below are some useful facts from America's Blood Centers about need for continued donations by healthy individuals.

1. The U.S. is on the verge of a serious blood shortage of unprecedented proportions.

2. Normally, when there is a localized emergency, blood banks across the Nation share their blood supply to help the impacted area. This time, the emergency is affecting every blood collector in the nation.

3. Social distancing, cancelling events, and closing schools and businesses are appropriate public health measures, but the consequence will be a dramatic reduction in the number of healthy individuals donating blood.

4. Blood drives bring together groups of people, but they are not “mass gatherings.” They are controlled events conducted with healthy people using appropriate infection control mechanisms to assure the safety of the blood, the donors, and the staff.

5. Blood donation is safe. Additionally, there is also no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted through blood transfusion.

6. We ask for your support to encourage all healthy individuals to donate blood in order to ensure an adequate local blood supply.

Please don't hesitate to call (707) 443-8004 with any questions or to interview, or if you would like to come to the Blood Bank.















