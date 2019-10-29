NoHum will have power Tuesday until 9 p.m.

PG&E update

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported Monday evening that it had restored approximately 57% of the 970,000 customers who had their power turned off for safety as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff that began October 26.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, about 556,400 customers had been restored in portions of the following counties: (county list*).

PSPS Event on October 29 Due to Wind Forecasts

PG&E is closely following another potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, through midday Wednesday, Oct. 30. The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 596,000 customers in for Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area, Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County. Given fluctuations in the forecasts, PG&E continues to analyze whether this wind event will prompt more safety shutoffs, and the extent of those shutoffs.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on the dynamic weather environment. Times below as of 8:00 p.m. on October 28, 2019:















