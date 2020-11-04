NoHum Nov. 3, 2020 key race election results

Mad River Union

NORTHERN HUMBOLDT – Arcata will soon have three new City Councilmembers, the McKinleyville Community Services District has three new directors, the Blue Lake City Council has one new member. Trinidad went with three incumbents for its City Council, while the Northern Humboldt Union High School District gained a new board member.

Arcata's hotly contested Measure F fire department tax passed by a significant margin, as did its Measure A open space tax and Measure B, which allows its affordable housing cap in Arcata to increase to 7.5 percent.

Complete Humboldt County election results may be found here.

Arcata City Council

Three women – Stacy-Atkins Salazar, Sarah Schaefer and Emily Grace Goldstein were the top vote-getters for the Arcata City Council, with voters giving marching papers to incumbents Michael Winkler and Paul Pitino.

Final Arcata results:

Measure A

The Measure A property tax to fund acquisition and improvements to open space land passed by more than 77 percent – an even wider margin that Measure F.

Measure F

The Measure F property tax, which will allow the Arcata Fire District to restore staffing at all of its stations, passed with over 75 percent of the vote – much more than the two-thirds margin required by law.

MCSD

The McKinleyville Community Services District saw the election of its former general manager, Greg Orsini, and candidates Scott Binder and Ellen Clark-Peterson.

NHUHSD

The Northern Humboldt Union High School District will gain a new board member, Cedric Aaron, Jr., who was the top vote-getter. Incumbent Aristea Saulsbury was also reelected.

Blue Lake

Blue Lake will gain Councilmember Olivia Obidiah and retain incumbents Summer Daugherty an Adelene Jones.

Trinidad

Trinidad retained incumbent Mayor Steve Ladwig as well as Councilmembers David Grover and Jack West.







