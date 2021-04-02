NOAA serves cease & desist order on Shoshanna over weather impacts

Scientists: whirling dancer altering the atmosphere

Ployth Guckterfunch

Mad River Union

WASHINGTON, D.C., APRIL 1 – Following a months-long investigation into widespread weather anomalies over North America, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has ordered admitted fairy princess Shoshanna to halt, at least temporarily, her incessant whirling about town.

The Arcata dancer and proprietor of Redwood Raks Dance Studio was notified of the cease-and-desist order Monday.

It commands her to “refrain from extended bouts of spinning, whirling or rotating at speeds likely to disrupt high-level wind patterns.” The order further discourages the Arcata Main Street enchantress from “implementing any mystical, magical, metaphysical or otherwise supernatural tactics as our investigation proceeds.”

The ban resulted from the work of forensic meteorologists, who linked an unprecedented series of weather events across the continental U.S. to seasonal festivals in Arcata. A further analysis correlated Shoshanna-gyrations and the proliferating spirals.

“We believe Shoshanna’s whirlwinds propagate high-level vortices that ride along the jet stream and touch down in areas suffering from reduced enchantment,” said NOAA Senior Meterologist Leon Hunsaker. “The resulting fairy dust deposits cover entire towns with glittery sparkles.”

In related news, the Federal Leotard Administration reported a surge in sales of dancewear and jeweled tiaras in regions most heavily subjected to the fairy dustings.
















