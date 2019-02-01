Nine applicants for single seat on McKinleyville board

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – There are nine applicants vying for a single open seat on the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors.

All of the applicants are McKinleyville residents and all of them want the seat which was vacated in December by George Wheeler, who resigned because he’s battling cancer.

The board will pick his replacement at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville.

The applicants are Frank Bacik, Rita Carole, Bonnie Oliver, David Enos, Shel Barsanti, Erik Rydberg, Chelsey Rios, Maya Conrad and James Vance.

Click on the following to download the board packet for Wednesday's meeting: MCSD. Final Board Packet February 6, 2019

The applicants' letters of interest begin on page 86.

According to a memo written by MCSD Manager Greg Orsini, the board must pick a replacement at the meeting to meet the legal deadline for making appointments. The applicant selected would be sworn in at the MCSD March 6 meeting.

Directors are paid $125 for each regular board meeting.






























































