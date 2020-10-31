Nicholas Matthews: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1) ​My love for Arcata is my primary reason for running for city council. I have lived here for over 33 years and in that time I have attended HSU, owned a small business for 24 years, gotten married and been raising my children here. Over the years I have been involved in our community, planted deep roots and watched our city change from being an economically and socially stable area to struggling in so many areas. For the past several years our businesses have been struggling financially and with this year's pandemic their numbers have dropped even more. Having been one of those businesses I know how important it is to stabilize our economy and make sure we work closely with not only our existing businesses but prospective new businesses as well. Having a strong economy will help provide more good paying jobs for our people and much needed tax revenue to address the many other problems our city is facing. 2) ​With the sale of the controlling ownership of my business I have the unique ability to represent the people of Arcata and work on a full time basis for the Arcata City Council. 3) ​Having run my own business for the past 24 years I have been reading and assimilating staff reports and contracts on a monthly basis and I am confident in my abilities to do so on a city level. 4) I feel that the first step we need to address in Arcata is to revitalize its economy. Without a strong economy Arcata has a limited budget needed to move forward with the many other issues it needs to address. I feel that it is imperative that we have economically responsible representatives making responsible decisions and taking Arcata ahead in these very challenging times. I have the budgeting experience, knowledge of city policies and rapport with the people and city staff needed to address the many problems we are currently facing in Arcata. 5) ​I intend on working as a council liaison to as many organisations as possible. A few that I have a passion for are Arcata Main Street, Zero Waste and Transportation.

6) ​At this point Arcata needs to focus on our local issues and use all means, Federal, State or City, at its disposal in order to address the many issues we are facing. I feel that it is time for Arcata to focus on Arcata and limit our participation on a state and federal level. 7) ​Although our current and past City Councils have made some controversial decisions and mistakes, which all City Councils do, they have also made some positive leeway on Arcata’s future. My mentality is not to look to the past for controversy but instead look to the future and focus on what needs to be done in order to move Arcata forward in a responsible fashion and to tackle the issues we are currently facing. 8) ​I have reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual and on the surface it seems to be complete but I would like to see, as a City Council Member, how it actually addresses the many responsibilities of our City Council by experiencing while on the council. Only those with that experience can truly make the observation on if it is outdated and needs to be updated. 9) ​The current City Council goals are very ambitious and although I do agree with the majority of them I feel that our focus at the time being should be on the more pressing matters at hand. Arcata needs to be focused on doing what it needs to do in order to move our city out of these troubling pandemic times and stabilizing more basic needs. 10) ​Upgrading our current wastewater treatment system is a must do. Everytime my family takes a walk in the marsh I'm so thankful that we have such a wonderful wastewater treatment system but it is currently out of code and needs serious upgrades. It's mandatory to do what it takes to make these upgrades in order to move it up to code and have a stable state of the art wastewater system for the future.

11) ​Equality is one of many basic human rights that all are entitled to and I feel we are making steps in the right direction but there is still much work that needs to be done in order for us to truly have equality in our society.

12) ​Housing has been one of the main topics of discussion during this campaign and there is much discussion about how and what needs to be done to address this issue. There is no denying that we are in need of new housing development on all economic levels. I feel that one of the keys to this issue is making sure we develop new housing in a responsible manner by putting the right housing in the correct locations. We have to make sure that we don’t change the feel of our wonderful city in a rushed effort to develop new housing. I have learned much on this topic during the past few months and I look forward to addressing it while I’m on the City Council.

13) ​The city’s sustainable forestry policies are for the most part sound and are regulated on state level. Management and oversight are of the utmost importance though and we need to make sure of what, where and when takes place on how we manage our forests.

14) ​The tragic loss of David Josiah Lawson was handled poorly on so many levels ranging from the Arcata Police Department’s investigation to the upper levels of Arcata’s government and the Arcata City Council. Although the City Council was working with the limited information provided by APD during the investigation, the responsibility ultimately falls on the shoulders of the City Council and that’s part of the responsibility that a City Council Member accepts when they are sworn into office.

15) ​I don’t feel that any further defunding is necessary unless it is needed to balance the Arcata budget. I recently did a police ride along on a Saturday evening in Arcata which is something I would recommend to everyone. On that evening we had a bare minimum of three law enforcement officers patrolling the entire city. Throughout the evening as we arrested DUI’s and made a meth bust that number was dropped, for a short time, to a zero patrol situation. It comes down to public safety. If we decide to cut the APD funding any further we simply don’t have enough police officers needed to address the crime in Arcata which leaves our public at risk. I do however feel that more training and an addition of a social worker to respond to domestic dispute and mental illness calls is necessary.

16) ​Black Lives Matter is a topic that I was expecting to be more on the forefront of this year’s campaign. So far this questionnaire is the first time I have been asked about BLM and I commend the North Coast Journal for doing so. I feel that the BLM movement should have been started long ago and I’m happy that it has taken root in our country. The foundation of this movement is strong and I would like to see it grow into a much larger movement in the future.

17) ​Although I am against raising taxes I am in favor of passing Measure A. I feel that it is important for the voters to pass Measure A for a number of reasons. Setting aside all of the maintenance and supervision of our parks and natural resources, passing Measure A will help increase our wildlife habitat, increase tourism, public health and the list goes on. I do however feel that citizen oversight of all funds raised and the allocation of those funds is important.

18) ​I support Measure B because I feel it is important to provide our ederly, disabled and alternatively-abled, and low income households with affordable housing.

19) ​I am in full support of Measure F and when it comes down to it this is a public safety issue. If this measure does not pass that puts not only Arcata at risk but four other communities as well. The Arcata Fire Protection District covers 62 square miles and five communities. We need our fire department to have the resources that they need to be ready to respond to any and all calls they recieve. I know this will raise the Arcata property taxes approximately $98 per years for our residents in these tough times but for that investment not only do we get a large return but the peace of mind of knowing that we have an emergency and we call 911 there will be someone on the other end of the phone line to help.

20) ​When it comes to state propositions I would prefer to not influence Arcata voters in any way. I feel that it is important for the voters to research each of the many propositions and make their vote based on what their heart tells them not on the basis of what a politician suggests.

21) ​ This is a wonderful question. To start with I would like the city to help spur our economy by working closer with our businesses and streamline the system for new businesses that are interested in opening up in Arcata. Next I would like to see Arcata lead the way in affordable housing and providing housing alternatives for our houseless residents. A third change I would like to see in Arcata is the addition of social workers and a higher training level for our law enforcement officers in regards to mental health issues and crime investigation.

22) If while serving as a council member if I make a factual misstatement I will definitely correct it. I was taught at an early age that there is not a question that is too small to ask and that if you make a mistake do not be too proud to admit it. Let’s be real, we are all human and all of us make mistakes but it’s up to us to not have such a strong ego and be too proud to admit making it. This rings true to me at all levels from our local government all the way to the highest levels of representation.

23) ​I am totally committed to serving the entire term if elected and I have absolutely no reason why I would not be able to represent the people of Arcata as long as the people of Arcata would like me to.

24) ​The only conflict of interest I currently have is that I am still a part owner of a cannabis dispensary (Pacific Paradise) so I will not be able to participate in cannabis related decisions. Once my annual permits are completely transferred to the new owners name and I sell them the remaining percentage of the dispensary I will be an advocate for the cannabis industry and work to expand and promote that well known Humboldt product.

25) ​I feel that Arcata has followed the California regulations for the Covid pandemic and that for the most part Arcata has done a good job of responding to the needs of our citizens.

26) One of the things I like the most about Arcata is its social awareness of issues such as climate change. Arcata has been preparing for climate change already in the forms of a desire for zero waist, a smaller carbon footprint, encouraging people to find alternative means of transportation and upgrading our waste water treatment plant to be able to handle higher sea levels. These among other ways Arcata has been preparing for climate change are a good start but there is still so much work to be done and I look forward to addressing this issue in the future.

27) ​I would like to improve Arcata’s public transportation system. It has a wonderful foundation but I feel it is important to provide easy access to public transportation for people to move more freely around our city and be able to get to more remote locations. I would also like to improve on services for our homeless population in the forms of a housing location, social services, an addiction program and health care.

28) ​Yes I do agree with these efforts with the exception of the elderly and differently-abled citizens. I’m all for increasing our public transportation system, widening our side walks and increasing the amount of bike lanes. I do feel however that we have to make sure our elderly and handycapped citizens have the means to travel around Arcata without waiting at a bus stop or sitting in the rain waiting for alternative transportation.

29) ​For years I have been opposed to lane closures on the plaza because I felt that it would discourage people from coming downtown and shopping at our businesses but over the past few years I have had a change of heart on this subject. I would be open to opening up the outside of the plaza on both the west and east sides. I feel that this would allow those businesses the ability to expand outside onto the sidewalks and help account for social distancing at the same time. I do however feel that it would need to be done in a responsible manner and that we would need to figure out a way to increase our off the plaza parking prior to these types of changes.

30) ​Although I am in favor of alternative transportation I do feel it is important to have an off plaza parking facility. It would not only help with any kind of reduced plaza traffic but also provide for parking for out of town visitors as well as for our elderly and handicaped citizens

31) ​As a long time Arcata resident I have seen water and wastewater rates continue to rise and been opposed to them but I know I have to support this decision by our current city council. The current wastewater treatment plant is outdated and not to code. This is a 64 million dollar project and there is absolutely no other way available for our city to fund this project other than raising the water public water rates. I absolutely do not like paying the higher water and wastewater rate but I know that is the cost I have to pay.

32) ​Valley West is a part of our city and it deserves an equal amount of resources that the rest of our city gets. My wife and I recently participated in a Valley West clean up and we were pleased to see a dramatic improvement in this area. Arcata has improved the infrastructure in the form of brand new paved roads, improved parks for families and kids and general aesthetic improvements. There are new developments going in and I feel this area is one of the locations in Arcata that has the potential for expansion. This area is also one of the first areas of Arcata that out of town visitors are exposed to when they come to Arcata and I feel that it is important for it to be welcoming and give our visitors a good first impression of our community.

33) ​Yes I do feel that Arcata is a welcoming city to both seniors and our youth. I have chosen to raise my children here for a number of reasons including good schools, a nice family environment and our wonderful outdoors. A few years ago, when my stepfather passed away, I moved my mother here from Montana and she loves it. She enjoys all that Arcata has to offer. She loves the small town feel, enjoys going to the farmers market, shopping in our wonderful downtown area, especially during the holidays, and just sitting back and having a cup of coffee or glass of wine while looking over the plaza.

34) ​I do not think that the farmers market is in need of any immediate adjustments. My wife and I have been going to the market on a regular basis this year and even with social distancing it has a wonderful feel. This week we went from shop to shop talking to the business owners about how they are doing this year and most of them are having a hard time during these tough economic times but I didn’t get the feel that it was related to the farmers market. It will be nice when we can have some live music again but the warm welcoming small town feel remains the same and I feel that is part of the charm of our wonderful city.

35) ​I have been in favor of the removal of the McKinley statue for years for a number of reasons but however I feel that it was not handled correctly by our current city council. I felt, at the time, that removing an historic icon of Arcata was not a decision to be made by five members of our city council and its fate should have been left to the Arcata voters. Ultimately the city council reversed their decision to remove the statue and let the voters decide but not until there was a large amount of backlash and controversy surrounding their decision. By the time it was ready to be removed there was so much controversy surrounding it they had to remove it in the middle of the night.

36) ​Humboldt State University is one of the main draws to Arcata and I feel that we need to get them more involved with our city. We need to have a stronger relationship with them and include them in our plans and ideas before the decision making is being made. I feel Arcata should have an advisory board which includes not only HSU but also the Wiyot Tribe, the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street and Business representatives.

37) ​This repeating cycle is unfortunately very difficult to break. I have been involved with quite a few of the clean ups, asked in this question, and I can tell you that there is a lot of cleaning involved when doing these clean ups. My wife and I volunteered with Pac Out to clean up south G st last month and hauled off over 650 lbs of garbage in just one hour. I feel that we need to work out some sort of deal with Recology Arcata which will help with not only all the trash left on our street corners but perhaps some potential new garbage cans placed strategically around our city. I like to look for the best in people but unfortunately this issue shows both the best and worst. Good people making the bad decision to throw their garbage out around our beautiful city and good people making the selfless decision to volunteer their valuable personal time to clean it up.

38) ​ ​This City Council was placed in a very difficult situation a number of times over the past four years and had to deal with the backlash. One thing I have learned over the years is that there will always be unforeseen circumstances that lead to civil unrest in our society and as representatives of the people it’s up to the city council to deal with the repercussions. As a City Council I will do my best to listen and represent the people of Arcata and I can tell you one thing I will not be walking out on City Council meetings when our people are looking for answers and compassion when dealing with painful situations.

39) ​I feel that it’s really important for our representatives to hear all of the facts from all sides, including our City Council. Whether it be from our community members or our science representatives. The more information that our public representatives have the better the decision making will be.

40) ​Although the answer to this question is debatable I feel that we need to focus on the more pressing issues at hand. I am willing to open discussions on this and other items in the future.

41) ​ There are many levels of the cannabis industry that can be addressed in this question and I feel that for the most part the answer is yes. Arcata needs to make sure we embrace this industry and do what it takes to not only take care of its existing cannabis businesses but to encourage and welcome new ones as well. In a lot of ways this is the future of our city and its economy and if we don’t manage it correctly, as shown in the past, these businesses will move elsewhere in a heartbeat. Having been involved extensively in the cannabis industry over the past twenty four years I know how it operates and many of the people who are involved. I’m proud to say that my business, Pacific Paradise, was the first to acquire its recreational cannabis permits, in March of 2019, after it was made legal in 2016. It took me almost two years to have my permits approved and I feel that the city really needs to make sure we do what it takes to streamline and approve permits for those that would like to bring their cannabis businesses to Humboldt and our city of Arcata.

42) ​I feel that now more than ever Arcata needs these organisations. Being an Arcata Main Street board member I know how much work goes into promoting our city and making sure people don’t forget how important it is to shop in our stores, eat in our restaurants and enjoy the many activities we are lucky to have in our community. This year since we were not able to have Trick or Treat on the plaza like past years Arcata Main Street instead is having the 2020 Spooky Car Parade and I encourage all to come downtown find a socially distant location and check out the creative spooky car decorations as the parade passes by you.

43) ​On my days off I enjoy spending time with my family, having some quality alone time with my wife, working in our garden and perhaps going for a hike in so many of our outdoor locations. We love to go downtown and spend time at the farmers market, have lunch or dinner, and maybe take in a movie at the historic Minor Theatre.

44) ​Other than the Mad River Union, which I subscribe to, I usually get my local news from the Lost Coast Outpost or the North Coast Journal on a daily basis.

​45) ​I have been a board member for Arcata Main Street off and on for the past ten years, six of which I served as its Vice President. I also am a firm believer of parent participation so I served as the Scoutmaster for Arcata’s Pack 95 for over four years and as a youth football coach for another four years. Recently I have also been involved in many or the city clean ups in an effort to clean up our city.

46) ​When it comes to how people vote I prefer to not influence the voters but I will say that I feel, aside from the two incumbents which most of our voters are familiar with, all of the eight City Council Candidates are caring wonderful people and I am confident the any of them would do a great job representing the people of Arcata.















