NHUHSD’s science-led actions ‘saved lives’

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

ARCATA/MCKINLEYVILLE – Sadness. Boredom. Loneliness.

These are just some of the feelings high school students are having as they stay home, away from their classmates and teachers, and instead take classes on their computers.

The struggle to adapt – emotionally, economically and technologically – to the coronavirus crisis was discussed during an April 23 meeting of the Northern Humboldt Union High School District Board of Trustees (NHUHSD).

The district oversees McKinleyville, Arcata, Pacific Coast, Tsurai and Six Rivers Charter high schools.

‘Saved lives’

The district was the first in Humboldt County to decide to close its schools, which it did at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

“I do want to put a fine point on how proud I am of the district,” said Johnny Kell, the school nurse for the district, during the Zoom meeting.

“The decision was informed by science, it was bold, and it was extremely lonely,” Kell said. “We led when it mattered.”

Kell said he believes the decision “saved lives.”

After the closure, the district’s teachers had to suddenly figure out how to teach classes remotely, and the district needed to make sure all students had a laptop and internet connection.

Superintendent Roger Macdonald said the district is working with the California Department of Education to obtain more Chromebook laptops and “hotspots” to provide internet to those who don’t have it.

“I just want to share a lot of gratitude,” said McKinleyville High School Principal Nic Collart. “Our staff has done a tremendous job under crazy circumstances.”

Missing classmates

McKinleyville High School student Maritza Solano provided a report to the board in which she interviewed students about what it was like sheltering in place.

“With school being cut short for [most] of this year, it is fair to say the seniors are truly heartbroken,” Solano stated in her report. “Seniors still hold hope for future events, especially graduation because it is too soon to tell what may or may not happen.”

Davi Sharma, a senior at Mack High, said she spends time “stressing about the end of my senior year.... I also spend a big portion of the day missing my friends. It sucks.”

Aliya Crackel, a MHS junior, said “I am sad that I can’t spend the last couple months with senior friends.” She also won’t be able to go the prom with her boyfriend.

Students are also baking cookies, watching movies and doing classwork. MHS Sophomore Gabby Giraud is taking care of her new puppy, Ace, and spending time with her cousins.

Arcata High School Principal Dave Navarre said the district is still trying to figure out what it’s going to do about graduation.

“We’re getting some great ideas,” Navarre said. “We will have some form of graduation.”

Superintendent Macdonald said that school closure happened so quickly that teachers and students weren’t able to retrieve their belongings from the campuses. The district is developing a plan that will allow teachers and students to return to campus in a safe manner to collect their belongings.

Uncertain future

Six Rivers Charter School Principal Ron Perry said that despite the coronavirus, staff is already planning for the next school year.

“It’s difficult because we don’t know what the opening of school will look like,” Perry said.

Macdonald said the future of school will depend on what health officers recommend.

“They’ll give us guidance, which we’ll take a very conservative approach to,” Macdonald said.

School Nurse Kell said that one of the major problems is the lack of testing, with only about 1.3 percent of Humboldt County’s population of 135,558 having been tested. “We have to test so we know where it is,” Kell said.

Kell acknowledged the economic impact of the closures. “We are choosing lives over money right now,” Kell said.

Kell said it’s important to make sure students have hope.

At first, students were told that the closures would temporary, perhaps a week, or two, or three.

“For a while there were a bunch of carrot-stick shenanigans.” Kell said. “That erodes your hope and totally discombobulates you.”

Kell said the students must be given good information. “I think that can restore hope,” Kell said.

Free meals

Cindy Vickers, the director of fiscal services, said that the district has been giving free meals to students on Mondays and Thursdays.

On April 23, about 49 students at MHS and about 67 at AHS received meals.















