News Briefs, Week of April 1, 2021

MANILA CSD By a 51–50 vote, the Senate voted Monday to make the Manila Community Services District next in line of succession to control of the United States government after the secretary of agriculture. The decision was based on the district’s suave comportment during its all-engulfing chafing dish scandal in years past. “Cool,” said President-designate Jan Bramlett. “Where’s my presidential guitar?”

‘BEFORE TIMES’ STORYTIME Old-timers who remember everyday life before 2020 will relate legends and lore of pre-COVID days in a “‘Before Times’ Storytime” at the Arcata Branch Library this Thursday, April 1. Speakers will tell of a time when bare-faced people gripped and rubbed each other’s extremities on first meeting during in mass gatherings, with dozens of hands using the same forks, spoons, ladles and tongs, then eating the finger foods from those same hands, casting forth an all-enveloping fog of tangy bio-particles. A time when work life required occupying germ-transfer facilities known as “offices,” full of greasy doorknobs and other biologically active surfaces, and when those who used Purell wipes on a routine basis in the workplace and when eating out were viewed as kinky germophobes. And we liked it.

NEW FOR 2021 Rotary Club of Crannell President Irv Wombatt has decided to adjust his public image. Henceforth, his facial expression in group photos by go from “confident grin” to “life-affirming smile.” Wombatt is presently calculating the optimal amount of tooth enamel to expose in the revised expression.

THAT WAS CLOSE Arcata’s Public Safety Committee had a rough night at last week’s meeting, suffering several near-debilitating setbacks. Members grew weaker after inadvertantly consuming tea made with fluoridated water while being continuously irradiated with City Hall’s Wi-Fi. A news photographer then took several photos of the group, which robbed the committeemembers of their souls. Just in time though, an enfeebled member posted a plea on Facebook to “send positive energy,” with the resulting transmissions restoring the group to health.

NICE DAY, HAD A casual remark at a supermarket checkstand proved fateful for area man Skitch Fimpnibble Friday afternoon. Picking up his weekend supply of Mountain Dew and pork rinds, the Manila resident was following a helpful stockroom worker hefting the multiple pallet-loads of processed food out the door when the checker urged him to “have a nice day.” At that, Fimpdibble paused, internalized the advice and proceeded to tip the stocker kid $10. He then smiled at random strangers, saved a baby bird that had fallen from its nest, walked around his neighborhood with a trash bag picking up litter, flushed all the disgusting snack crap he’d purchased down the toilet, went to the gym for his first workout since 2019 and called his mom for the first time in three months. Later, after completing two new chapters in his long-procratsinated novel, Fimpbibble wrote out, sealed and stamped three dozen friendship cards to neglected associates, then let out a satisfying yawn and went to bed. “This was a nice day,” he reflected as he dozed off. “I wonder why – ooohhh yyeahhhh...”

THAT’S NOT HOW ANY OF THIS WORKS Millicent Roobnoodle, homeopathic healing artist from Trinidad’s Center for Alternative Reality, has complained to the Federal Trade Commission over the ineffectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine’s 5G technology. Roobnoodle, an outspoken vaccination critic, had nonetheless gotten the Moderna vaccine, selecting that version on the theory that Bewitched wizardress Endora may have helped influence its formulation. But as detailed in her complaint, Roobnoodle’s true purpose was obtaining decent Wi-Fi, using herself as a 5G hotspot. Two weeks after her second jab, Roobnoodle still couldn’t “travel via astral projection, conduct remote viewing, stream video or get more than one bar on her phone,” the complaint reads. Not even an essential oil rubdown fixed the problem. Rather than undermining her conspiracy theory, Roobnoodle cites the lack of mind-altering 5G as proof of Bill Gates’ plan for global techno-conquest, given its performance, which is consistent with that of other Microsoft products. “His vax microchips work about as well as Windows Me,” she said.

LIVING THE LIFE Jerome Gerund of Westahaven made a personal sacrifice Friday night, ignoring a glorious sunset to remain online, devastating an argument opponent with a series of ruthless, pronoun-infested disparagements. Throwing caution to the wind over the issue of letting dogs sleep at the foot of your bed, Gerund mercilessly deployed a “laughy” emoticon to his foe’s earnest recitation of facts, indicating contemptuous amusement with other points of view. But when his adversary observed that “you can’t fix stupid,” Gerund went nuclear, smashed the capslock key, issued a series of shouty blasts, then went off to kick his dog and settle in for a few captivating hours of building demolition YouTubes, fantasizing that his dog-bed nemesis was trapped inside the pancaking structures.

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE Two Arcata activist groups have joined forces, their symbiosis promising to yield benefits material and spiritual in months to come. The University of Quantum Healing and Global Peace Initiative Consortium will fuse, sharing resources. This includes their central asset, a creaky but fragrant mimeograph machine salvaged from the ruins of SCRAP Humboldt. This weekend, the groups will migrate from their present respective headquarters – a side desk drawer and a shoebox in the closet – to more spacious and professional digs in a van down by the river.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG Arcata’s Hatchet House Throwing Club and Humboldt Roller Derby have announced a new alliance under which the derby’s skaters will be equipped with small but persuasive axes during games, while the Sixth Street throwing facility is seeing installation of a skating track from which hatchets may be pitched. The promising symbiosis has reportedly spurred talks for a collab between Arcata Scoop and Humboldt Hotsauce.

AW, CRAP Ned Blampfring of Stromberg Avenue is on his way to work again after a frustrating delay in which he managed to leave the house, get in the car, get it started and back out of the driveway without setting off the damn dog. Unfortunately, just as he backed the car into the street, he realized he’d left his face mask on the hall table. “Every damn time,” he grumbled, reversing course to the driveway. Trying to be as quiet as possible, he gingerly exited the car and padded across the lawn, gently inserting his housekey and turning it. Unfortunately, an accidental head-bump on the porch wind chimes that he hates because they’re a Christmas present from his reptilian sister-in-law stirred up his black lab, Cholmondley, who went DEFCON 1 and commenced yapping, waking up Blamfring’s wife, Taffy, who’d worked late last night at the Tyee City Fotomat. Snatching his mask from inside and closing the front door behind him to a chorus of agitated howls from the awakened house occupants and then scuttling across the lawn, Blampfring inadvertantly dropped the face covering on the ground before getting back in his car and driving off.

PPP AVAILABLE FOR MASKHOLES Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center (NorCal SBDC) has announced that the angry cranks who refuse to wear a facial covering in public places and stress everyone out while jepardizing their health may now apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) grants. “We don’t have to like these imbeciles to appreciate their entertainment value during these challenging times,” said Ervid Splanktrundle, NorCal SBDC spokesperson. He noted that the video clips of maskless goofwads making a fuss in coffee shops, department stores and post offices comprise much of the content on the many “Karen” channels on YouTube, and that the videos are heavily viewed by those still in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “People love to hate-watch these dingbat upheavals,” Splanktrundle reasoned. “It gives the homebound a sense of engagement with the outside world.” Henceforth, raging anti-maskers may, in principle, apply for financial compensation for their “contributions to the entertainment of those quarantined.” However, he predicted low participation, since the maskholes will have to stop bellowing for a short period of time in order to complete the necessary paperwork.

IT’LL BE FINE Eldra Shubtuzzer of Blue Lake is proceeding with dinner preparation after an ethically ambiguous act which will probably be OK. In assembling the ingredients for her family-famous lime curry gumbo, Shubtuzzer accidentally dropped a wad of freshly rinsed anchovies on the floor. She intended to rinse the fumbled fishlings a second time, but then her phone rang, her baby cried, the UPS guy knocked and the kettle boiled. In the spasm of sensory overload, Shubtuzzer decided to bail on the re-rinse. “I’ll just cook it a little hotter,” she thought. “Germs can’t live in the oven, can they? Plus there’s like, acid in the limes. That’ll probably sterilize it. I think.” Shubtuzzer’s dog, Skeezix, observing the appalling display of situational ethics, shot his amoral master a super-judgy glare and went over to lick the wet spot on the kitchen floor.

WE HAVE A SITUATION Humboldt Baykeeper is said to be “concerned” about a local situation. “This merits close attention,” said Director Ken Jalt. “We’re concerned, and are monitoring the situation.” The organization warned of dire consequences, and plans to step up outreach, organizing and fundraising around the problem.

‘LAFCo LAFF RIOT’ The warm-up act for Broadway-bound Delineations musical has been set, with a live reality show taping of LAFCo Laff Riot, in which a thrown dart determines which random U.S. farm, township, prefecture or oblast will next be absorbed into Arcata because it makes the map prettier. Hilarious cultural assimilation ensues, depicted via vaudevillian cosplay over Zoom. “Just as fun as it sounds.” – North Coast Journal.















