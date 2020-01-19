Newly approved Arcata cannabis operation to use McKinleyville water

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

ARCATA – ​A cannabis processing, nursery and distribution operation skirting Arcata city limits has been approved by the county’s Planning Commission.

​Advanced by Today’s Humboldt County LLC, which is owned by Willow Creek residents Francis and Dorothy is Dutra, the new cannabis complex will be sited just outside of Arcata city limits at 5065 Boyd Road, joining the mix of business and industrial uses there.

​According to a written county staff report for the January 9 commission meeting, two 812 square-foot spaces will host the nursery operation, which will use artificial light to produce juvenile plants for sale to other licensed cannabis businesses.

The nursery irrigation will use about 24,180 gallons of water year, which will be provided by the McKinley Ville Community Services District (MCSD). Last October, the MCSD confirmed that it will be able to accommodate the project’s total water volume of 50,000 gallons a year.

Drip irrigation will be used to conserve water and 75 percent of it will be re-filtered and re-used, according to the staff report.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition

The commercial processing operation will be housed in a two-story structure with two 714 square-foot spaces. Cannabis will be cured and processed using a mix of manual and mechanical techniques.

The distribution activities will at first occur in a 286 square-foot structure and then expand into a nearby space with double the square footage.

Power will be provided by through PG&E and the Redwood Coast Energy Authority’s RePower program, which delivers energy from 100 percent renewable sources.

The three-pronged operation will employ up to 12 people during peak times.

The commission approved a conditional use permit for the project as part of the meeting’s consent agenda of routine items.















