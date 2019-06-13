New UAL service from ACV to the Mile-High City inaugurated

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – With food, drink and music, elected officials, business and community leaders, and the general public celebrated the launch of United Airlines’ new non-stop service from Humboldt County to Denver International Airport (DEN) last Thursday night at the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) in McKinleyville.

The addition of direct-to-Denver flights comes in addition to ACV’s service to San Francisco and Los Angeles International Airports.

United is providing the service with a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ regional jet with one flight per day departing ACV at 7:27 a.m. and arriving in Denver at 10:10 a.m.; and one departing DEN at 7:05 a.m. and arriving in Arcata at 9:09 a.m.

Recruiting and retaining air service has been a top focus of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission (RREDC) since 2003. In 2011, RREDC joined with community members, businesses, and organizations to create “Fly Humboldt,” a collaborative effort to increase air service and support our local airport.

Those involved with establishing the new service is happy for the opportunities it provides, and are hopeful that it will succeed.

“We know that connecting with outside companies and markets is key to the success of our local economy. We work hard to build local air service and build mutually beneficial relationships with airlines and airports,” said Gregg Foster, executive director of RREDC. “I am grateful for the confidence shown and support received from United Airlines and Denver International Airport for this new service. This flight will be a great link to the Rocky Mountains and beyond.”

“This is great news for Humboldt County,” said Humboldt County Supervisor Virginia Bass. “I appreciate the broad support we have received from our community. I know this new partnership between the County of Humboldt, Redwood Region Economic Development Commission, United Airlines, and Denver International Airport will be successful.”

She half-jokingly urged the public to support and use the Denver service as a connecting link on flights to the Bay Area.

“Service to Humboldt County is a welcome addition to Denver’s growing domestic route network,” said DEN CFO Gisela Shanahan. “United’s new flights will not only provide visitors between our regions a more convenient option for travel, but Humboldt County-originating passengers will now have the opportunity to connect to more than 200 destinations worldwide through the DEN hub.”

“United is excited to connect the Rocky Mountain region with the Redwood Coast, with our new daily service between Denver and Humboldt County,” said Janet Lamkin, United president of California. “We are committed to connecting our California customers to all the places they want to go, while bringing the world to California.”

"We are excited about this new service and look forward to working with United and SkyWest Airlines to ensure its success," said Humboldt County Director of Aviation Cody Roggatz. "We've got a great airport and we are working hard to support the air travel needs of our community's businesses, visitors, and citizens."
















