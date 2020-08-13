New tsunami maps for Humboldt County

California Geological Survey

SACRAMENTO – The California Geological Survey (CGS) today released two tsunami hazard maps for Humboldt County. One shows potential tsunami inundation – how far inland a surge of ​seawater might go in a worst-case scenario event. The other map shows where evacuees from a pending tsunami should go to ensure their safety.

“We’re updating our 2009 inundation maps to reflect an improved knowledge of the potential hazards,” Acting State Geologist Steve Bohlen said.

“We have new scientific information and better computer modeling which has resulted in better forecasts about whether or not an earthquake will create a tsunami, and the path one would take. This new information can help local governments and emergency response providers update their community evacuation plans.”

Some communities have produced their own evacuation maps in the past, but this is the first time CGS has been directly involved in their creation and made them available on a centralized website.

“Local government officials around the state have asked for our help creating them, and we worked closely with local authorities on the Humboldt County evacuation map,” said Rick Wilson, head of the CGS tsunami program. “Cities and the county decided where to draw the lines for the areas of evacuation. It’s an important tool should a tsunami occur.”